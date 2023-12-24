Atrial fibrillation, ablation technique also at Buccheri La Ferla

#Atrial #fibrillation #ablation #technique #Buccheri #Ferla

The interventional cardiology of the Buccheri La Ferla hospital completes its offer with a new project, the atrial fibrillation ablation technique, indicated in patients with paroxysmal or persistent atrial fibrillation, where pharmacological therapy has been unsuccessful.

Arrhythmia represents the most frequent heart rhythm disorder, as well as one of the main causes of emergency room visits. The new activity carried out in the hospital in via Messina Marine concerns the complex cardiology operational unit directed by Luigi Americo. The medical team is made up of Giovanni D’Alfonso (manager) and Davide Salvatore Di Modica.

In Western countries, atrial fibrillation is a pathology that affects approximately 1-2% of the population. The affected population increases with age. At the same age, it is higher in males. “The term ablation refers to the treatment of that part of the cardiac tissue responsible for the genesis of the arrhythmia – explain D’Alfonso and Di Modica -. Atrial fibrillation ablation is today considered the most effective and safest treatment technique in terms of possible surgical complications and with fewer side effects. There are two types of procedures, which use different forms of energy: Radio frequency which consists of the point-to-point lesion of the pulmonary veins causing electrical isolation from the rest of the atrium”.

“The tip of the catheter delivers radiofrequency and eliminates the parts of tissue responsible for arrhythmias, located in a delicate area where the pulmonary veins enter the left atrium – continue D’Alfonso and Di Modica – Cryoenergy, on the other hand, consists of delivery through an adequate balloon of ‘cold’ energy to be delivered into each of the 4 pulmonary veins, which causes a circular lesion where it comes into contact with the atrium wall”.

Also Read:  VISSEL KOBE News/Report: Announcement of preseason match “Inter Miami CF vs. Vissel Kobe” held on 2/7 (Wednesday)

The therapeutic success for both types of procedures is around 70-75%, reducing the rate of emergency room visits, hospitalizations, heart failure relapses and last but not least the amount of drugs used.

The implementation of the interventional cardiology activity of the Buccheri La Ferla hospital will be added to the activity of the other existing centers in Sicily, contributing to increasing the health offer at a local level with ultra-specialist skills, allowing not only a reduction of the related phenomenon to healthcare emigration but also to limit patient stress and reduce costs related to medical expenses.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Billionaire Ratcliffe buys shares in Manchester United
Billionaire Ratcliffe buys shares in Manchester United
Posted on
Wärnberg, Karl Fredrik – Axillary lymph node identification before neoadjuvant chemotherapy using MagTrace, and Magseed, in clinically node negative and node positive patients: SENTINEO
Wärnberg, Karl Fredrik – Axillary lymph node identification before neoadjuvant chemotherapy using MagTrace, and Magseed, in clinically node negative and node positive patients: SENTINEO
Posted on
My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness
My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness
Posted on
The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones
The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News