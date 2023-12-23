Atsinanana Rugby aims for the climb to D1

Antsinanana Rugby’s rugby players are posing at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium

Atsinanana Rugby currently dominates the eastern part of the island in terms of competition. At the same time, the club begins to assert itself on the Malagasy rugby scene by scoring big hits during the three matches of the federal national championship 2 played at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium, this month of December.

Under the leadership of the founder of the Academy Rugby Atsinanana, Dina Andriantanjona Rantenainarisoa, Atsinanana Rugby, during its three competitive matches in Antananarivo, did not experience any defeat. The club has a great ambition to move up to D1 next year and it has all the assets to accomplish it thanks to the presence of its players who play in the U20 category of the Malagasy national team, such as Rojo Nirina Rakotondrazaza 19 years old, three-quarter center, Andoniaina Tanjona Rajaonarivelo 19 years old, fullback, Alain José Tojoniaina Zacharie 19 years old, three-quarter center, Eloi Luciano Ramanambitana 19 years old, prop, Heroll’s Brian Ranaivomanantsoa 18 years old, prop, Wilisse Razafindramavo 19 years old, prop .

Good omen

During the three matches played in Antananarivo, at the Makis Andohatapenaka stadium, Atsinanana Rugby recorded a victory with a score of 25-10 in front of TFA Andavamamba and two draws with a score of parity 22 all against ASA Ambohimanarina and Uscar of the Urban Commune of ‘Antananarivo.

“We achieved good results during the federal national championship 2. We will already prepare to play the top 16. The main objective is to climb to D1 in 2024. The contribution of our players, who have the average age aged 19, at 85%, and who played in the Makis U20 constitute a good omen for the future of the club,” confides Dina Andriantanjona Rantenainarisoa.

For the development of rugby in its region, the Atsinanana Rugby League is working with Malagasy Rugby which, in January 2024, will host training courses for players and coaches. The rugby section in Vatomandry will see the light of day next year with the existence of two clubs as well as the section in Toamasina 1 which will bring together seven clubs.

In the continued development of rugby in the eastern part of Madagascar, a Beach Rugby tournament will take place in February as well as inter-school tournaments and tournaments for women in the Atsinanana region.

“Rugby in Toamasina and in the eastern part of the island has already had its place. The level can compete with other clubs in Antananarivo. Thus, we are launching an appeal to fans and sponsors of the oval ball in the Atsinanana region in order to help our flag bearers,” concludes Dina Andriantanjona Rantenainarisoa.

Donné Raherinjatovo