Attack in central Nigeria leaves 140 dead

Around 140 people were killed by gunmen, who attacked two dozen communities in remote villages in Plateau state, in north-central Nigeria, for three days.

The attackers attacked 17 communities during “unprecedented” attacks on Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning, during which most of the homes in the area were set on fire, Plateau governor Caleb Mutfwang said in a broadcast on local television Channels Television.

This is the latest massacre attributed to the country’s farmers and herders crisis in the West African country. A previous report showed 113 deaths and more than 300 injured people.