Attackers with machine guns occupied the studio of an Ecuadorian TV channel during a live broadcast

January 9, 2024 – 10:40 p.m

Criminals armed with pistols and machine guns occupied the studio of one of Ecuador’s largest TV channels, TC Televisión, while the live broadcast was going on, the Guardian reports. There were about twenty attackers, they covered their faces with masks. After the capture of the studio, the live broadcast went on for almost 15 minutes, while the terrified employees of the TV channel lay on the floor. Someone was also heard shouting “don’t shoot” in the broadcast.

Ecuadorian police initially said that one of their special units was already on the scene to deal with the emergency. Later on X (former Twitter) they wrote that they had managed to capture some of the attackers, of which they also published photos. There is no word on whether there were any injuries or fatalities in the attack.

Chaos erupted in Ecuador after President Daniel Noboa declared a sixty-day state of emergency after notorious gang leader Adolfo Macías Villamar escaped from prison. In response to the state of emergency, drug gangs started bombing and kidnapping policemen in several cities. “You declared war. You get a war. We declare policemen, civilians and soldiers as spoils of war. Whoever we find on the street after 11 p.m., we will execute,” they told the president.

