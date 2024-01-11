Attacks on Saint-Joseph: the two accused guilty across the board

#Attacks #SaintJoseph #accused #guilty #board

A bachelor party that was supposed to be festive will have forever changed the lives of two 41-year-old men found guilty Thursday of the charges against them at the end of this evening.

Martin Roussin-Bizier was found guilty of the two counts of sexual assault against him. His cousin, Patrick Toussaint, was found guilty of serious assault against him for violently hitting a young man in the head with a cane.

Judge Sarah-Julie Chicoine therefore determined that the testimonies of the group of young people involved in the events of that evening in September 2022 were reliable and credible.

Martin Roussin-Bizier Screenshot – Video filed as evidence

Recall of facts

On the night of September 10 to 11, 2022, Roussin-Bizier and Toussaint, two cousins, celebrated the former’s bachelor party in the company of another individual.

According to the complainants, when taking photos with the future groom who was at the time disguised as a woman, he took the opportunity to sexually touch them. Judge Sarah-Julie Chicoine believed the versions of the two victims, one having been touched in the crotch by Roussin-Bizier, while the second was grabbed by the hips, then pulled towards the pelvis of the man 41 years.

“In less than 20 minutes, two young women who were not in each other’s presence complained spontaneously to the people who accompanied them about the behavior of Martin Roussin-BIzier towards them,” underlined the judge by declaring the man guilty across the board.

In the moments that followed, a friend of the young girls to whom they had just told the situation began chasing the trio of partygoers.

After joining them on Saint-Joseph Street and confronting them, the situation escalated. The young man punched Martin Roussin-Bizier and Patrick Toussaint violently hit the young man with a metal cane afterwards.

“As soon as he receives the blow, he loses all tone and collapses to the ground,” explained Judge Chicoine in her decision, emphasizing that the nature of his gesture and the degree of force used represented “highly dangerous and disproportionate behavior.” “.

More details to come.

Do you have any information to share with us about this story?

Write to us at or call us directly at 1 800-63SCOOP.