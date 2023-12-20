Attempted break-in in Aadorf TG: “Heard a loud bang”

#Attempted #breakin #Aadorf #Heard #loud #bang

Published20. December 2023, 8:12 p.m

Aadorf TG: “I heard a loud bang, then I saw the burglars”

Three men sneaked around a house in Aadorf TG on Saturday. However, the tenant, a father, thwarted the attempted break-in.

von

20min/News-Scout

That’s what it’s about

In Aadorf TG three men tried to get into a house.

However, Murat (41) chased the burglars away.

The perpetrators are still on the run.

They sneak around the house, check whether the windows are closed and the veranda door is open: In Aadorf TG, three people tried to gain access to a house early on Saturday morning. Family father Murat (41) describes the anxious minutes: “I came back late from a Christmas party and was lying in bed when I heard a loud bang around 2:20 a.m.”

He normally ignores such noises because he lives on the ground floor and numerous cats scurry around the house at night. This time, however, he looked at the security cameras, which were equipped with motion detectors and speakers. “I saw three people whispering to each other on my terrace and approaching my veranda door,” says Murat. “I was pretty scared, but I immediately warned the men, who were probably out exploring, that the police were on the way.”

Floodlights as a deterrent

The young men then immediately ran away. Murat is relieved: “I can’t imagine if I hadn’t reacted immediately.” Even though the burglars disappeared, the fear remained. “I was happy when the police arrived.” Nevertheless, an uneasy feeling remains: “This is about the safety of my family. It’s a pretty unpleasant and frightening situation to suddenly have to fend off three burglars.”

He has now installed a floodlight and is now considering other deterrents. “I hope that my security video will raise awareness among other homeowners and tenants and make them aware that their homes can also be broken into.”

That’s what the police say

Upon request, the Thurgau cantonal police confirmed that there was a police operation in Aadorf on Saturday morning. “The perpetrator has not yet been identified,” says spokesman Miguel Lopez.

The Thurgau cantonal police strongly advise that the house appears to be lived in even when you are away. “In other words: leave the light on, possibly connected to a timer or other useful device,” says Lopez. “According to our experience, in many cases it has a deterrent effect on perpetrators if they have to assume that someone is at home.”

Of course, the other basic security measures – such as locking the front door when you are away and at night – should also be followed.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.