Attempted burglary at the Toamasina court

This is the first time that such an act of banditry has been reported to the court

Criminals entered the premises of the Toamasina court in the middle of the night. According to the information gathered, they wanted to get their hands on a chest containing seized weapons.

A burglary that does not lack audacity. During the night from Monday to Tuesday, criminals broke into the premises of the court of first instance in Toamasina. The exact time is not communicated. However, traces of a break-in were noted. According to information gathered, the thieves were unable to take anything.

Probably carried away by panic, they left the scene when control of the situation slipped from their grasp without achieving their end. The theory of a theft is put forward. In light of the information communicated, the criminals would have tried to get their hands on a metal chest, in which money and weapons taken from bandits would be kept. After checking, it would have turned out that everything was still there. The attempt, however, opened Pandora’s box.

Indeed, if this is indeed the case, the thieves knew of the existence of the safe, its location as well as its contents, which provides clues likely to allow us to trace one thing to another to the suspects who could be behind it.

Secure building

The act was committed quietly. Visually, the criminals managed to sneak into the room where the precious chest is kept, neither seen nor known. An investigation has been opened to unmask those involved in this affair. A few people were heard. However, the outcome of any arrests has not yet been reported.

In addition, the absence of electronic surveillance does not facilitate searches. The court is among the most secure administrative buildings in the city of Toamasina. The fact that malicious individuals manage to break in at night loosens tongues. The act is, moreover, perpetrated in the middle of a judicial vacation when the court is idling. This element suggests that

the criminals seem to have already planned everything before their plan came to naught during execution. Research continues.

Andry Manase

