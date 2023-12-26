Attempted cyber attack against game developer Ubisoft, shortly after hacking at Insomniac Games

#Attempted #cyber #attack #game #developer #Ubisoft #shortly #hacking #Insomniac #Games

French games developer and publisher Ubisoft has fallen victim to an attempted cyber attack. The company reported this on Tuesday. The news comes shortly after the developer of the game ‘Wolverine’, Insomniac Games, suffered a large-scale data theft.

“We are aware of a suspected data security incident and we are currently investigating,” a Ubisoft spokesperson said.

According to the specialized website ‘vx-underground’, hackers attempted to steal almost 900 gigabytes of data from Ubisoft’s servers until the company’s security teams blocked the security issue on Thursday.

Last week, the studio Insomniac Games, a branch of the Japanese software giant Sony, also fell victim to a large-scale hacking of sensitive data by ransomware. Because the company refused to pay, the hackers spread sensitive information about the company and about the studio’s future projects, such as the games ‘Wolverine’ or ‘Spider-man 3’.

Insomniac Games said in a message on Thursday on X, the former Twitter, that it was “simultaneously sad and furious” about the attack. “We know that the stolen data contains personal information of our employees, former employees and independent entrepreneurs. They also include the first details of the development of ‘Wolverine’ for PlayStation 5 (…),” the studio said, adding that development of ‘Wolverine’ is continuing as planned.

Other gaming companies have also previously fallen victim to a data hack. In September, Rockstar Games, the developer of ‘Grand Theft Auto’, reported that videos of the sixth game in the series had been posted online by hackers. They revealed that a new female character could be played before it was officially announced.

The most emblematic case remains that of CD Projekt RED: the Polish group published in 2021 a copy of a ransom demand from hackers who claimed to have stolen the source codes of major games such as ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and ‘The Witcher 3’, as well as internal documents.