Attempted murder of a Desjardins lawyer | Jean-François Malo fails to obtain a stay of proceedings

#Attempted #murder #Desjardins #lawyer #JeanFrançois #Malo #fails #obtain #stay #proceedings

(Longueuil) Real estate developer Jean-François Malo, accused of having hired assassins to kill a Desjardins lawyer, once again failed to obtain a halt to the legal process, two weeks after losing his Jordan-type request. Just being charged was an “abuse of process,” according to Malo.

Posted at 3:00 p.m.

The 45-year-old man, a major real estate developer from Joliette, has been facing serious criminal charges since 2020: attempted murder, discharging a firearm with the intent to endanger life, obstructing justice and intimidation. His trial is scheduled for next March at the Longueuil courthouse.

In 2020, Jean-François Malo was entangled in a series of civil disputes for fraudulent acts with Desjardins Assurances Générales. According to the Crown’s theory, the accused, in anger, ordered an attack against one of Desjardins’ lawyers, Me Nicholas Daudelin. He would have hired two henchmen to kill him.

According to the Crown, Jean-François Malo had in his office a list of people and participants in the judicial system described as enemies. And Mr. Daudelin’s name was there.

One evening in March 2020, two accomplices shot at Me Daudelin’s residence. One of the four bullets hit the civil lawyer. According to the Crown, the two accomplices went to Malo’s office in Joliette after the attempted murder.

Daouda Dieng and Cheikh Ahmed Tidiane Ndiaye were convicted of discharging a firearm in a dangerous manner and were sentenced to nine and 10 years in detention last year.

In mid-January, Jean-François Malo failed to obtain a stay of the proceedings due to unreasonable delays (Jordan judgment). This time, he denounced an “abuse of procedures” simply by being accused of attempted murder and having discharged a firearm against the complainant. He therefore demanded a halt to the judicial process.

According to Malo, the charge of attempted murder could not “find application” since he was accused of being the instigator of the attack and that he had not directly committed the crime. He believes he should have been charged with conspiracy to murder instead.

Also, he maintains that the offense of “attempted murder through complicity” does not exist. In addition, it is impossible to “order an attempt to kill someone,” argued the defense.

Arguments completely rejected Monday by Judge Dannie Leblanc.

“It is possible and plausible to imagine that the initial plan could be to kill someone, but that the execution of the crime results in the person not dying. Thus, the specific intention was always to cause the death. The fact of having survived the attack means that those responsible will be accused of attempted murder rather than murder,” analyzes the magistrate.

Also, Jean-François Malo called for a halt to the proceedings since the mere fact of suffering the “stigma” of being accused, and this, without proof according to him, caused him serious harm. According to the judge, it is “unusual” to complain about it only less than two months before the trial, when he did not contest his referral to trial three years ago.

Between now and the trial next March, two motions to exclude evidence will have to be debated.

Me Tian Meng and Me Marilyn L’Italien-Leblanc represent the public prosecutor. Me Karl-Emmanuel Harrison defends the accused.