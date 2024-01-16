ATTEMPTED RAPE – Rapist arrested in the act

In custody. A 24-year-old man has been spending the night in the security room of the Vondrozo gendarmerie brigade since Sunday. He is locked up there for attempted rape while awaiting his transfer to the prosecution. It was a chief warrant officer from the Special Security Detachment who took him to the gendarmerie. According to initial information from his interrogation, the crime was committed on Friday January 12, in the commune of Mahazoarivo. A 35-year-old mother had returned from a party. She wanted to rest at home after drinking enough. She didn’t notice the young man who followed her.

Once at home, the pervert allegedly jumped on her and strangled her. He threatened to kill her if she called for help. According to her, she was pretending to tell him that she had to close the door first. Then, she took the opportunity to flee. She started screaming for help. The executioner escaped by swimming in the Manampatrana river. The fokonolona ended up putting his hand to his collar. Cooked, he confessed.

Embroidery Leonard

