Attempting to blow out cigarette ash; A young man met a tragic end after falling down from the 33rd floor flat – Accident Death Karnataka | Bengaluru News

Bengaluru: During a ‘party’ at a friend’s flat, a young man went to the balcony to blow out the ash of a cigarette, and his foot slipped and ended tragically. The incident took place on Friday morning in a flat complex at Battarahalli in KRpuram. Dipanshu Sharma (27), a native of Uttar Pradesh and a software engineer, died after falling from the 33rd floor. The young man met with an accident while staying at KRpuram for work. Dipanshu’s family resides in Horama with his father, a retired Air Force officer.

Divyanshu and his friends gathered on Thursday evening as part of the New Year celebrations. The group reached the mall in Whitefield and decided to watch the movie first. But as the movie had already started, it was agreed to go to the pub in Indiranagar. From there, they reached back to the flat at 2.30 pm. The police also said that Dipanshu was sleeping in the living room as her friends were in the bedroom.

The police stated that Dipanshu met with an accident when she went to the balcony to smoke a cigarette. At this time the young man was drunk. The police reached the spot in the morning and shifted the body to the hospital for post-mortem. A case of unnatural death has been registered on the complaint of relatives. The police said that only after the post-mortem report is there any other reason behind the death can be said.

