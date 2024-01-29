Attention from the age of 25: The threat of bowel cancer is growing

#Attention #age #threat #bowel #cancer #growing

A nearly 40 percent increase in bowel cancer deaths in women aged 25 to 49 is predicted this year.

The study suggests that bowel cancer death rates in this age group will increase by 26 percent in men and 39 percent in women compared to 2018.

In terms of lethality, the disease ranks third after lung and prostate cancer among men and third after breast and lung cancer in women.

Professor Carlo La Vecchia, from the University of Milan in Italy, said key factors include obesity, high blood sugar levels and related health conditions such as diabetes.

Also referring to greater alcohol consumption and a decrease in physical activity, Vecchia said, “Countries with a decrease in alcohol consumption, such as France and Italy, did not experience such a significant increase in death rates from this cancer. Early-onset bowel cancer tends to be more aggressive and survival rates are lower.” ” said.

Writing in the journal Annals of Oncology, the team called on governments to expand bowel cancer screening to 45-year-olds.

Dr. from the World Cancer Research Fund. Panagiota Mitrou also said that the data was “worrying” and added, “The reasons for the gender differences are unclear but need to be investigated in more detail.” said.