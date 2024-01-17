Attention! Meteorology gave a date: Yellow code warning for 10 cities including Istanbul

TEMPERATURE WILL DECREASE

It is estimated that the air temperature will increase by 3 to 5 degrees in Marmara, the Black Sea coasts and Southeastern Anatolia, and there will be no significant change in other places. The wind is expected to blow gently from the south and from the north along the Marmara and Black Sea coasts, occasionally at medium strength.

STORM WARNING FOR MARMARA AND AEGEAN

According to the statement made by the General Directorate of Meteorology, the wind is expected to blow strong and stormy from the south and southwest directions in the west of Marmara and the Northern Aegean coast between tomorrow evening and Friday morning. Tree and pole falling, roof flying, poisoning caused by stove and flue gas. It is necessary to be careful and cautious against such negativities.

Warning from AKOM for Istanbul: Snowfall and Siberian cold are coming! Temperatures will drop by 8 degrees

FOREIGN AFFAIRS – A diplomacy focused on human development
Attention! Meteorology gave a date: Yellow code warning for 10 cities including Istanbul
The National Pension House has published the indicators for 2024! How much is the social allowance and the pension point
Dakar 2024: Carlos Sainz and Sébastien Loeb had a bad time in the tenth stage
