Attention, new light signals will be mandatory on cars

#Attention #light #signals #mandatory #cars

The new color will be turquoise.

Motorists will soon be in for an unusual novelty, as turquoise lights will appear on the vehicles, indicating that the cars are controlled by a robot pilot, reports autoszektor.hu.

The ground-breaking novelty that will be on the market in the near future is the result of the technological development of the automotive industry, thanks to which both drivers and police officers will have to get used to a new way of driving. It will be possible to see whether the vehicle is controlled by an autopilot thanks to the built-in turquoise lights. The German Mercedes has already received permission to install the novelty.

The light signal is placed at the front and rear lights, as well as the side mirrors, as well as the direction indicators. The first vehicles with such lights may appear in California and Nevada.

The turquoise color was chosen because, in addition to being clearly visible, it is significantly different from the color of the other lamps. Tests have also shown that turquoise is the best color for warning other road users. The purpose of the light signals placed on vehicles driven by robot pilots is to increase safety on the roads. Not to mention, fines can also be avoided, because if, for example, the car is controlled by an autopilot, the driver can make a call while doing so, and the light signal lets the police know that the driver does not have to pay full attention to driving.