Attention those who have had Covid! The effects are just beginning to emerge! If you have any of the following complaints…

#Attention #Covid #effects #beginning #emerge #complaints..

Click for the Rest of the News

Researchers at the University Hospital of Northern Sweden in Umeå said patients with coronavirus infection also have an increased risk of tachycardia, atrial fibrillation and flutter for up to two months after infection.

Cardiologist Ioannis Katsouraris, from the University Hospital of Northern Sweden in Umeå, said: “These results show that there are people at high risk of such complications.” “This both emphasizes the importance of making people aware of appropriate vaccinations.” Make a diagnosis and start appropriate treatment in a timely manner. “Underlined,” he said. Even the first-month risk of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia, a specific subgroup of tachycardia, increased fivefold by 6 months after infection. The risk of bradyarrhythmia increased 14 days after infection and was three times higher in the first month than in people without coronavirus infection.

If you have any of the following complaints…

The risk was higher in the first wave of the epidemic

Anne-Marie Force Connolly, who led the research group, said they found that the elderly, those with severe coronavirus infections and people during the first wave of the epidemic were at higher risk. “We also found that unvaccinated people were at higher risk than vaccinated people. In general, the severity of infection was the strongest risk factor,” the statement said. The relationship between the course of the disease and the course of the disease was mentioned.

This study compared information from key national registries. All people who tested positive for the virus in Sweden from the beginning of the pandemic until May 2021 were included in the study, as well as a comparison group of people who did not test positive for the virus.