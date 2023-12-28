Audax Italiano prepares a coup and former champion with Boca Juniors is one step away from being its new coach – En Cancha

#Audax #Italiano #prepares #coup #champion #Boca #Juniors #step #coach #Cancha

By Carlos Silva Rojas December 27, 2023 at 9:59 p.m.

One of the teams that had an irregular campaign in the 2023 season was Audax Italiano, a team that finished in 13th place in the standings, far from the qualification zone for international cups, and close to relegation.

The bad campaign of the cologne store took its toll on coach Francisco Arrué, who did not renew his contract and left the team that plays locally in La Florida.

The Audin leadership, like many other Chilean teams, looked to Argentina to find its new strategist, and according to information handled by En Cancha, it has everything agreed with the trans-Andean Walter Erviti.

Audax is finalizing the details to confirm the arrival of its new coach for the 2024 season, where the objective will be to qualify for international tournaments.

A lot of experience on the field, little as a coach

Erviti had a very long career as a footballer, where he even had the luxury of defending the colors of the Argentine national team, and it was in Boca Juniors where he shined the most.

In his record he has five local titles as a player, while he also won a Mercosur Cup in San Lorenzo and a Sudamericana with Independiente.

As a coach, at 43 years old he has very little experience, because he spent time in Atlanta, in Nacional B, during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

