Audi, unprecedented offer: the SUV of your dreams for just over 15 thousand euros, you need to buy it immediately

An Audi loved by everyone is on sale at record prices, and today we will reveal how much it will cost you to buy it. Here are all the details on the SUV.

The brand Audi he is experiencing a period full of ups and downs, as is the whole group Volkswagen, but these days we are enjoying a historic victory. Indeed, the RS Q e-tron won the Dakar with Carlos Sainz, with the Spaniard reaching his fourth victory in the most famous rally raid in the world. This is an exceptional success, gained from the last experience, at least for now, of the Ingolstadt company in this race, given that the program will now be closed. After two difficult years, the electric-powered model has been revised and corrected, and it couldn’t have greeted this appointment in a better way.

From an image point of view, it is certainly a notable success for Audi, which will now shift all its efforts to the F1 program. Said this, now we will tell you about a model that is on sale for you at an amazing price, an opportunity that you won’t find elsewhere. This is one of the German company’s most popular SUVs, which can now be yours for very little.

Audi, here is the splendid Q2 at a record price

Nowadays, buying a new car is no longer as feasible as it once was, since prices have increased dramatically, without forgetting the increases in everyday life. For this reason, we often take refuge in used cars, and we guarantee that it is possible to find truly remarkable offers. In this sense, we came across the website “Subito.it“, where a splendid Audi Q2 is for sale at a truly exceptional price.

This is the most compact SUV among those offered by the Ingolstadt company, which in this case is available to you for only 17,500 euros. Currently, the crossover is located in Marano di Napoli, in the province of the Neapolitan capital, and can obviously be viewed, and is a very advantageous used vehicle. Its first registration took place in April 2017, with 197,000 km travelled.

In terms of mileage, you certainly can’t say it’s a new car, but at that price there’s really little better for a car of this level. The gearbox is automatic, with diesel fuel which is certainly advantageous for those who travel a long way every day. As an emissions class we are talking about a Euro 6, with a displacement of 1,600 cc and paddles at your disposal to manage the gearbox even manually, obviously in case of need. There are 5 doors as well as seats inside.

Certainly, despite being Audi’s smallest SUV, will guarantee you remarkable comfort given the large spaces on board, which make it a traveling lounge, while also being comfortable in the city. At a price of this type, the competition will be very fierce, so if it is in your interest to take it home, don’t think too much about it. The little jewel from the house of the four rings awaits you, and in terms of performance and consumption it will certainly not leave you disappointed.