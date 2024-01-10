[Audio] Analyst: Ecuador’s crisis shows how far late decisions can lead

#Audio #Analyst #Ecuadors #crisis #shows #late #decisions #lead

Gilberto Aranda, an academic at the Institute of International Studies of the University of Chile, warned in Cooperativa that the crisis of criminal violence that led the Government of Ecuador to declare a state of internal war could constitute a warning for our country in the face of the well-known worsening of the security situation. The expert recalled that until not many years ago, “Ecuador was one of the most peaceful societies in Latin America,” and cities like Quito were safer than Santiago. All of that completely collapsed with the takeover of the drug groups, and now “there is a reaction, but late, when the situation is already dramatic.” From this point of view, Chile must take into account the risk of rapid criminal escalations and adopt “urgent measures” to stop these organizations, keeping in mind “how far the consequences of late decisions can go.”