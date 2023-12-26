Audio-video recordings and photos of minutes to be stored only by AEP/ STS no longer sends evidence to investigators if there are accusations of electoral fraud (project, document)

#Audiovideo #recordings #photos #minutes #stored #AEP #STS #longer #sends #evidence #investigators #accusations #electoral #fraud #project #document

The extremist AUR party wants to decouple the Special Telecommunications Service (STS) from the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) during the electoral processes regarding the election of the parliamentarians and the president of Romania, according to a bill submitted by the senator and one of the leaders of the AUR Claudiu Târziu to the Senate in December 22. AEP, the institution to which AUR wants to give full powers in organizing the elections, is currently led by Toni Greblă, supported by PSD. Romania is preparing for four rounds of elections in 2024. The AUR project is under public debate.

In the statement of reasons, Târziu speaks of the need for “free and fair elections” and a “demilitarization of the electoral process. The AUR leader says that there must be a “full takeover by AEP from STS” of several attributions.

Târziu talks, for example, about the IT system for monitoring the progress of the electoral process in order to prevent multiple voting, about voting attendance or about the centralization of minutes, which are coordinated by STS.

He argues that the STS functions as a military structure, i.e. a “strict regime of operative confidentiality, completely opposed to the democratic principle of transparency”. Therefore, AEP must take over these duties of STS, shows the project initiated by Târziu and assumed by 37 parliamentarians of the extremist AUR party.

Later he says that currently laws 370/2004 and 208/2015 grant STS “significant” responsibilities, including “verifying the existence of audio-video recordings made by members of electoral offices for counting votes and storing them for extended periods” and that STS puts them at the disposition of the competent bodies for investigation in the event of accusations of fraud.

Târziu says that the role of STS is “redundant” since AEP owns and stores the same images, so the involvement of STS no longer makes sense, the senator points out in the statement of reasons. However, STS will provide the necessary training and infrastructure for AEP members, the document also states.

Special Telecommunications Service provides secure communications services for the authorities through an information network managed by the institution operating on the basis of Law no. 92/1996. The STS staff consists of military personnel and civilian employees, who carry out their work under the conditions of the law and general military regulations, according to the information on the official page of the service. All information about STS and the institution’s attributions, here.

Permanent Electoral Authority is the institution that organizes and conducts the polls in Romania and coordinates and monitors the financing of political parties and electoral campaigns. AEP cooperates institutionally with the ministries, other specialized bodies of the central and local public administration, with the Presidential Administration and the Parliament, with international organizations, as well as with non-governmental organizations. AEP has offices in each county seat municipality. Details on how AEP works here.