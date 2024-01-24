Audit at CPK. The government wants it to be ready in a month

#Audit #CPK #government #ready #month

An announcement of the tender procedure for an audit of CPK’s current operations appeared on the CPK website. The public procedure called “Verification and assessment of the current activities of the Central Communication Port sp. z o. o.” was formally initiated on January 23. The deadline for submitting offers for an audit is February 9.

As noted by the industry portal Rynek Lotniczy, “this is information for the market about planned purchasing procedures regarding partial audits.”

“The company plans to announce them at the beginning of February. The expected date of submitting the audit reports is the second decade of March,” informs the CPK press office.

According to Rynek Lotniczy, citing a document provided by CPK, the areas to be audited include: human resources, finance, socio-economic program and marketing activities, airport design program, railway design program, as well as a design program for other investment tasks.

According to CPK, the HR audit will concern the effectiveness of the company’s structure and the terms of employment of employees, advisors and collaborators under employment contracts, civil law contracts, and B2B contracts.

The financial audit – probably the most interesting for the public opinion – is to analyze the financial plan of the CPK company for 2024, as well as its obligations, already incurred expenditure, as well as the operating costs of the CPK special purpose vehicle until the start of the airport’s operational activities.

The audit of the company’s socio-economic program and marketing and PR activities will include, among others: how CPK implemented its communication strategy, as well as analyze the cost of advertising campaigns or content production costs.

The activities undertaken by CPK as part of the implementation of the airport project (planned airport in Baranów near Łódź), the railway project (network of railway connections, including high-speed railways, intended to connect individual parts of the country with the new airport), as well as projects other than airport and railway projects – including the development of the spatial area around the airport or the development of the region.

The fact that CPK – the flagship infrastructure investment of the Law and Justice government – would undergo an audit was known basically from the moment it became clear that the coalition of KO, Third Way and the Left would take power in Poland. Prime Minister Donald Tusk already spoke about the need for a thorough and transparent assessment of the project in his expose. The newly appointed government plenipotentiary for the CPK, Maciej Lasek, argued that the audit is “crucial because the schedule for the construction of the CPK during the PiS government was unrealistic in relation to the implementation of large investments.”

“We expect that the audit results will provide important information regarding the processes and decisions made in this area,” Lasek wrote on website X. Based on the audit results, he is to present recommendations to Donald Tusk’s government regarding the future of the CPK project.

For now, personnel changes have already started at CPK – on January 19, Mikołaj Wild, the president of the management board of the Central Communication Port, lost his position. Vice-president Radosław Kantak was also dismissed. The duties of the president of CPK are currently performed by the chairman of the supervisory board of the special purpose vehicle, Filip Czernicki.

Regardless of the planned audit, the Supreme Audit Office (NIK) also announced its analysis of the CPK project. In its work plan for 2024, the Supreme Audit Office includes two tasks related to the CPK. The first concerns the implementation of the CPK investment itself, and the question defining the main objective of the audit is: “Were the tasks related to the CPK investments carried out correctly, reliably and economically?”

The second point concerns the implementation of railway investments that are part of the CPK railway component. The question defining the main objective of the inspection is as follows: “Was the implementation of railway investments as part of the construction of the CPK carried out correctly, economically and effectively?”

The results of both audit procedures are expected to be known in the second quarter of 2025.

