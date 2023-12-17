Audrey Hepburn dress auctioned for $58,600 | Book & Culture

#Audrey #Hepburn #dress #auctioned #Book #Culture

Dec 17, 2023 at 8:31 PM Update: 3 hours ago

An Audrey Hepburn dress was sold for $58,600 (about 53,600 euros) at an auction in the United States on Sunday. The actress wore the garment in the film Charade from 1963.

Several items of Hepburn’s clothing went under the hammer on Sunday. In addition to the white dress, a yellow jacket from the same film was auctioned. The jacket sold for $29,250. Both garments are from French fashion brand Givenchy.

A red dress from the private collection of the actress, who died in 1993, was auctioned for $6,500.

The auction was done by Julien’s Auctions. There was a big hit earlier this week: the mechanical head of the alien ET from the film of the same name was auctioned for 635,000 dollars.

It doesn’t end there for the auction house: some of Princess Diana’s clothes are currently under bid.

