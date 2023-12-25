Aurora Ramazzotti, glass partition walls are an idea worth copying

#Aurora #Ramazzotti #glass #partition #walls #idea #worth #copying

Aurora Ramazzotti is so unique that she even sets trends with partition walls: a brilliant idea that her followers like, here’s why.

There is no doubt that the influencer is a highly appreciated, and often criticized, young woman: Aurora Ramazzotti knows how to ride the crest of the wave very well! Sensitive, ironic, cheerful and always with some advice to share with her beloved followers and followers, she has an exuberant personality, and this is crazy popular, especially after all the injustices she has suffered. She is still a daughter of art, but this does not mean she was a stranger to the malice of haters. To date though she is a full and satisfied woman, and since she became a mother she has set trends not only with jewels… but also with glass walls!

He is one of the official faces of important and notable brands such as Morellato. In fact, he never misses an opportunity to show the beauty of the products of the brand of the same name with overwhelming shots. But what does this have to do with glass walls? Only the most faithful followers know it, but the young woman has organized her home by structuring it with glass walls. They are chic, comfortable and promote a spacious and serene environment. But why have they gone viral to date?

What no one knows is that beyond what has been said, There are some very important advantages in having this division at home. Here are what they are, above all what may be the best solutions to implement.

Aurora Ramazzotti launches the trend of partition walls: style to copy!

Only some of the practical and aesthetic characteristics of partition walls have been mentioned, but it is not enough to list them. Because if they went viral on social platforms, and then snapped up in domestic stores, there are many other reasons. It’s about consolidating an open space which, from its name, indicates a large and bright space, and more. Here are the current trends and what solutions to adopt to obtain these designs.

With the dividing walls used by the influencer the environment becomes tidier, It gives a certain style and elegance to the house, even if it is simply furnished. It is good to know that the difference is made by the details, not by the “luxury” of refined furniture and who knows what price. All you need is a dividing wall between the kitchen and living room, as in the photo, to get the most out of the two spaces. They can be united or divided for privacy or environmental needs. Sometimes, it often happens that the juices and fumes from the kitchen go everywhere, so separating them so as not to make the whole house smelly is a more than wise choice, indeed suitable for the case.

Structured as simple sliding doors, they can have finishes of various colors. Obviously the colors must be associated with the rest of the nuances of the spaces involved. Certainly, opting for something neutral helps to make the environment larger and brighter. Don’t forget that though the glass texture itself can be changed. In fact, if you opt for this solution to divide rooms such as the bathroom and the dressing room, or even the laundry room, you can use more opaque glass or glass with details that favor the darkening of what happens in such a private area to eyes that could find yourself looking from the outside.

One of the most interesting ideas that “order freaks” like is exploiting glass walls as wardrobe doors. Therefore, based on the degree of transparency chosen, the contrast between the edges and the glass with the clothing inside helps to make the style comfortable and bright at the same time. The glass partition walls of Aurora Ramazzotti went viral precisely because they personalize and they give that touch of uniqueness that the house needs!