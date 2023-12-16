‘Aurora Show Season’ Take a peek at a collection of Aurora photos from all over the world

#Aurora #Show #Season #peek #collection #Aurora #photos #world

INDOZONE.ID – Aurora or polar lights is a celestial phenomenon in the ionosphere layer that produces rays of light that dance in the night sky.

This phenomenon is caused by the interaction between the magnetic field and the charged particles emitted by the sun or what is called the solar wind.

Exhibition of beautiful Aurora photos from around the world. (Capture The Atlas)

As the name suggests, under normal circumstances auroras can only be found in polar countries. The aurora in the sky at the south pole is called Aurora Australis, while the one at the north pole is called Aurora Borealis.

Aurora also has various colors depending on the type and number of air molecules such as oxygen and nitrogen that it encounters. The green color is influenced by the release of hydrogen gas at an altitude of 100-150 km.

The red color is produced due to oxygen excitation at an altitude of 200-250 km. The blue color is caused by the release of nitrogen and the pink color is due to lower levels of hydrogen.

Aurora is strongly influenced by solar activity. The stronger and longer the sunlight can be expected, the stronger the disturbance caused by the sun and even the observation area can expand to lower latitudes.

Therefore this year’s aurora season display is a little special compared to previous years, because solar activity repeats its maximum and minimum periods.