Aurore Bergé denounces the “unacceptable” comments of Gérard Depardieu but refutes any support from Emmanuel Macron

Remarks “odious”. During an interview given to LCI on Sunday January 14, the Minister for Equality between Women and Men and the Fight against Discrimination Aurore Bergé denounced the comments of Gérard Depardieu broadcast in December on France 2, while considering that Emmanuel Macron has in no way expressed ” support “ to these misogynistic words from the actor.

“The words he (Gérard Depardieu) made in a broadcast are comments that are (…) unacceptable. Point. There is nothing to defend in his comments and no one has defended them, obviously no one in the government, nor the President of the Republic., added Ms. Bergé. Furthermore, she claims not to have “heard the President of the Republic, at no time, say that the remarks which had been made by Gérard Depardieu deserved any support and any defense”.

Emmanuel Macron had notably denounced a ” manhunt “ against Gérard Depardieu, a “huge actor” Who “makes France proud”a few days after the broadcast on France 2, of a subject from the magazine “Further investigation”, highlighting previously unseen extracts from a documentary dedicated to the actor. In these images, we see Mr. Depardieu making obscene remarks in an uninhibited manner towards several women, including a minor.

The head of state was then strongly criticized by several feminist associations for having provided what they consider to be support for the film star in December.

Three complaints of sexual assault or rape

Gérard Depardieu, for his part, is indicted for rape and targeted by three complaints for sexual assault or rape, accusations which he refutes. In addition, more than ten women who worked with him between 2000 and 2022 denounce the same method of predation on his shoots: repeated sexual comments, touching or inappropriate behavior.

These accusations, revealed by the online investigation site Mediapart in spring 2023, also demonstrate the complacency of part of the film industry towards the behavior of Gérard Depardieu.

Questioned on the same subject on BFM-TV this Sunday, the national secretary of the communists Fabien Roussel for his part estimated that “the President of the Republic has committed a serious error” by showing his support for Gérard Depardieu. “He wanted to create a diversion the day after the vote on immigration”he said.

Demonstrations launched by feminist associations took place in several cities in France on Thursday evening against the support shown for Gérard Depardieu by Emmanuel Macron, also criticized after the announcement of the new government due to the absence of women in government positions.

