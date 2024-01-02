Australia team for Sydney Test against Pakistan, Pat Cummins, pitch, Usman Khawaja’s Gaza protests on shoes, Prime Minister Albanese praises Khawaja, Australia vs Pakistan Test, news

#Australia #team #Sydney #Test #Pakistan #Pat #Cummins #pitch #Usman #Khawajas #Gaza #protests #shoes #Prime #Minister #Albanese #praises #Khawaja #Australia #Pakistan #Test #news

Pat Cummins has revealed Australia will name an unchanged line-up for the third Test against Pakistan, while revealing he is confident the SCG will deliver a good pitch for David Warner’s farewell.

After back-to-back wins over Pakistan ensured Australia sealed a series victory, the Australians opted against tweaking their successful line-up.

But much of the intrigue ahead of Wednesday’s first day centres around an SCG pitch which has already generated plenty of controversy this year.

The SCG introduced a new centre square this year featuring two different types of grass, and has subsequently hosted two Sheffield Shield matches.

The second one, in November, saw 24 wickets fall in a day, with former Test captain Tim Paine on SEN describing the wicket as “embarrassing” and “a disgrace”.

But Cummins revealed on Tuesday that he had spoken to both groundsmen at the SCG and to players who featured in those two Shield games, and was confident this year’s wicket – using a different type of turf to the two Shield games – would hold up.

He said: “The groundsman seems happy with where it’s at. Few slight changes this year, it looks like a decent coverage of grass so it should be a good week ahead.”

He added: “I spoke to a couple of guys (who played in the Shield games). So there’s been two Shield wickets. I know that first one, they all said that was the best Shield SCG wicket they’ve played on in a few years. They were really happy with it.

“That second one, I chatted to the groundsmen, they said it got a little bit drier than they hoped.

“I know they were tinkering with a new grass, it’s a bit different than a Test wicket and the Test grass they have this week. Everyone said they’re pretty happy with where it’s at.”

The first photos of the pitch were revealed on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the weather forecast appears to be promising for this week, after years of wet weather impacting the Sydney Test.

Four of the last seven SCG Tests have been drawn, with six of the last seven struck by rain.

Cummins said: “It always seems to be a talking point. Like even on game day, it (the forecast) says it’s 100 per cent chance of rain then you get on for a whole day! Then the next day it’s meant to be blue skies and you miss a day. So you never quite know – but it does look pretty good this week.”

Wednesday has a slight chance of a shower, likely in the afternoon or evening.

Thursday has a high chance of showers, most likely in the afternoon and evening, while the three following days have slight or medium chances of showers.

CUMMINS’ HILARIOUS CALL ON SEVEN-YEAR WARNER FIRST

Australian captain Pat Cummins has hinted that retiring opener David Warner might get an opportunity to bowl in his final Test match.

Speaking to reporters at the SCG on Tuesday morning, Cummins was asked what the best case scenario would be for Warner’s farewell to Test cricket.

“A hundred,” Cummins replied.

“Maybe some leg spin? Take the last wicket of the game or something, out of the rough.

“I only just thought of it then,” he laughed.

Warner, who has taken four wickets at 67.25, has not bowled in a Test match since November 2016.

His most recent Test dismissal was former South African batter Hasim Amla, stumped by Matthew Wade at Adelaide Oval in November 2012.

– Nic Savage

KHAWAJA OPENS UP ON PEACE CALLS

Australian opener Usman Khawaja has opened up on the emotional toll of Israel’s invasion of Palestine, explaining he was “really struggling” for motivation and has sought help from a sports psychologist.

In recent Tests, Khawaja has attempted to display messages calling for an end to the war in Gaza – where over 8,000 Palestinian children have been killed – including an image of a dove holding an olive branch with a reference to the UN’ Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and slogans such as “all lives are equal’’.

The International Cricket Council, however, banned Khawaja from displaying these messages on his shoes or bat, though he is expected to be allowed to display them in the Big Bash League this season.

In an interview with Fox Cricket on Monday night, Khawaja further explained the rationale behind his personal stance.

“I don’t do these things on a whim – this is something that has affected me for a long time,’’ Khawaja said.

“I was playing Sheffield Shield cricket before the Test series and I was really lacking motivation. I talked to my wife Rachel, I talked to our sports psychologist Brent Membrey and Cricket Australia and told them I really am struggling for motivation right now.

“When I see all these people, particularly innocent kids, dying and I see videos of that happening it really has an effect on me. Going out and playing cricket just seemed so insignificant and I’m really struggling with it.

“It had a big impact on me. I thought long and hard about what I could do and how I could do it without segregating and pushing people aside.’’

‘Rights of every human being’: Uzzie’s peace plea to ICC as emergency CA meeting revealed

Meanwhile, at a function for both the Australia and Pakistan teams at Kirribilli House on Monday night, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised Khawaja for taking a stand.

In a speech paying tribute to David Warner ahead of his retirement, the PM also praised his fellow opener.

“I want to praise your opening partner Usman Khawaja for the courage he has shown in standing up for human values,’’ the Prime Minister said.

“He has shown courage and the fact that the team has backed him in is a great thing. When Uzzie and Dave go out (to bat) it will be a very special moment at the SCG.’’

David Warner and Usman Khawaja ahead of their final Test together.Source: News Corp Australia