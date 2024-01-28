Australia v Indonesia: Asian Cup, last 16 – live | Australia

#Australia #Indonesia #Asian #Cup #live #Australia

53 min “Looking at the bench, most of the creativity comes from the wide players in Arnie’s set up (Goodwin, Tilio),” says Chris Paraskevas. “He’ll always favour an attritional battle in the middle of the park, where the ‘battler’ ethos is drilled into his Club Subway Socceroo set-up: work hard, graft, grind… just give it all, mate.

“Even the strikers in this squad are functional/one-dimensional, none of them really reflecting the more modern version of a striker. It all points to a consistent problem Australian football has had in developing, nurturing and valuing the playmaker or ‘No10’ for lack of a better term – ditto world-class goalscorers.

“That’s not to say that this team doesn’t contain interesting players: there is guile to go with the graft, in. But the current generation are also largely born out of the A-League and the philosophy of its clubs, where coaches value systems and functionality over creativity…”

Interesting. Is there any reason why Postecoglou’s success inspired people to play more adventurously?

51 min Nothing much to report. According to the official statistics, Indonesia have had five shots at goal to Australia’s one; they trail 2-0.

48 min Ryan comes a long out way out of his area to beat Struick to a ball forward.

46 min Peep peep! Australia begin the second half. Neither manager has made any changes.

Half-time reading

“Is there no player available for Australia who can hold the ball in midfield and then pass it with some guile the way Aaron Mooy did?” says Burt Bosma. “Apparently not. Even with everyone running around fast, the play seems so slow. It sounds counter intuitive, but we need someone who can slow the pace of the game, hold the ball and then pass it with creativity to speed up the attacks.”

Can’t Riley McGree do that, at least in theory? They’ve just seemed really flat all tournament. Maybe they’re just pacing themselves, because it gets a whole lot tougher from here.

Half time: Australia 2-0 Indonesia

Australia are heading towards a quarter-final against Saudi Arabia or South Korea. Jackson Irvine’s cross was deflected into his own net by Elkan Baggott early on, and then Martin Boyle scored a nice goal on the stroke of half-time.

That was a rare moment of quality in a poor first half. Indonesia played the perkier, faster football without really troubling Maty Ryan. Australia are becoming specialists in winning ugly; I guess it beats the alternative.

45 min Three minutes of added time.

It was made by the right-back Gethin Joneswho curled a devastating cross into the corridor of uncertainty. Walsh left it, unsure what was beyond him, and Boyle dived to head n at the far post. He hurt himself when he landed but I think he’s okay.

Updated at 23.29 AEDT

GOAL! Australia 2-0 Indonesia (Boyle 45)

Martin Boyle makes it two with a really good goal.

Australia score again, this time through Martin Boyle. It’s a long way back for Indonesia now Photograph: Héctor Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Updated at 23.28 AEDT

43 min Australia still look unsure whether to try to secore a second or protect what they have. Behich does well to win a corner on the left, which allows the big men to come forward.

38 min Marselino’s flat, deep cross is shinned wide on the volley by Sayuri, a very tricky chance.

35 min Mangkualam jumps for a high ball and accidentally knees Behich in the back of the head. He’s booked.

34 min Fornaroli, who has been booked, catches Pattynama. A couple of Indonesia players enquire whether it’s worth a second yellow; it wasn’t.

Referee Abdulla Hassan Mohamed books Bruno Fornaroli for a late one on Pattynama. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Updated at 23.14 AEDT

32 min “When will be ever see some trickery from the Roos?” weeps Martin Turnbull. “Indonesia are far better technically, so far.”

The thing that stands out is the speed of their attacking compared to Australia’s. I don’t really understand why the Aussies are so one-paced because they have some good players.

31 min In other news, because the square root of bugger all is happening in this game, England have followed West Indies by pulling off an astounding Test victory.

28 min Australia have had 54 per cent possession, and as I type they are keeping the ball in the middle third. Let’s take the positives: they’re winning.

25 min Australia’s attacking play has again been very ponderous. Maybe a tougher challenge in the quarter-final will get them going, assuming they win today, but something doesn’t feel right.

23 min After some nice, quick football from Indonesia, Hubner’s long-range shot is comfortably held by Ryan.

22 min Indonesia try a funky training-ground free-kick and make a Horlicks of it.

21 min There’s no sign of Australia going for the throat, at least not yet. Struick is shoved over by Rowles, just outside the area on the right…

17 min A long ball forward is left by a defender, Souttar I think, almost allowing Sayuri a chance. He just can’t reach the ball and Ryan claims.

15 min Fornaroli tries a scissor kick but instead boots the defender Mangkualam, who got in front to head the ball away. Fornaroli is booked.

Yes, it’s definitely an own goal. Irvine collected a loose ball on the right side of the area and curled a cross that took a huge deflection off Elkan Baggott before beating Ari at the near post. A total fluke, but Australia won’t mind.

Updated at 22.47 AEDT

GOAL! Australia 1-0 Indonesia (Baggott and 12)

Jackson Irvine is celebrated but I think this is an own goal from Ethan Baggott.

Jackson Irvine fires it in for Australia to lead, it comes of the unfortunate Ethan Baggott. Photograph: Giuseppe Cacace/AFP/Getty Images

Updated at 22.50 AEDT

9 min Indonesia have started very perkily, with no sign of them parking the bus. I listed their formation as 5-2-2-1 but at the moment it’s much closer to 3-4-2-1.

6 min: Chance for Indonesia! Marcelino touches the ball back to Hubner, whose cross is flicked over at the near post by Struick. He just tried to help the ball on as it bounced across him, and for a split-second it looked like it might drop into the goal. Instead it rippled the roof of the net.

Updated at 22.39 AEDT

3 min Early pressure from Australia. Irvine finds space in the area but overhits his cross towards Boyle at the far post; then Bos’s cross is booted away at the near post.

1 min Peep peep! Indonesia kick off from left to right as we watch. It looks a lovely day in Doha, warm but with a cooling breeze.

Ten minutes to kick off. Let’s have a reminder of the teams.

Australia (4-1-2-3) Ryan; Jones, Souttar, Rowles, Behich; Baccus; McGree, Irvine; Boyle, Fornaroli, Bos.

Substitutes: Atkinson, Silvera, Metcalfe, Yengi, Tilio, Thomas, O’Neill, Duke, Gauci, Burgess, Goodwin, Iredale.

Indonesia (5-2-2-1) Ari; Pattynama, Baggott, Amat, Walsh, Mangkualam; Jenner, Hubner; Sayuri, Marselino; Struick.

Substitutes: Riyandi, Ridho, Sulaeman, Drajad, Vikri, Arhan, Kambuaya, Caraka, Alis, Prasetyo, Klok, Argawinata.

“I know you’ve been enjoying the Socceroos’ waltz through the group stages looking every bit the Brazil ‘82 reboot we all knew they could be,” says Chris Paraskevas. “Whack a white bandana on Jackson Irvine and you’ve basically got Socrates reincarnate.

“It’ll be interesting to see how Bruno Fornaroli holds up tonight. He’s kept in very good shape throughout his A-League career and deserves to start in an important game for the Socceroos – but I just wonder whether Arnie might have liked to have Jamie Maclaren amongst his subtitutes tonight…”

Updated at 22.13 AEDT

“All due respect, if we can’t beat Indonesia it will be a national embarrassment,” says James Paraskevas. “We should be winning this game comfortably – at least 3-0.”

All doo respect. (NB: Clip contains lots of adult language.)

Updated at 22.13 AEDT

This is the first knockout game at this year’s tournament. John Duerden previews the round of 16.

Indonesia team news

Three changes from the defeat to Japan on Wednesday. Elkan Baggott, Asnawi Mangkualam and Shayne Pattynama replace Rizky Ridho, Egy Maulana Vikri and Pratama Arhan.

Indonesia (5-2-2-1) Ari; Pattynama, Baggott, Amat, Walsh, Mangkualam; Jenner, Hubner; Sayuri, Marselino; Struick.

Substitutes: Riyandi, Ridho, Sulaeman, Drajad, Vikri, Arhan, Kambuaya, Caraka, Alis, Prasetyo, Klok, Argawinata.

Updated at 21.59 AEDT

Socceroos team news: Fornaroli starts

Graham Arnold makes two changes from the draw against Uzbekistan. Bruno Fornaroli replaces Kusini Yengi up front, and Gethin Jones comes in at right-back for Nathaniel Atkinson.

Joey Lynch’s preview

Even if Australia do win comfortably, they could do with a more convincing attacking performance. In this tournament they have struggled against a low block.

Updated at 21.25 AEDT

Preamble

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Australia v Complaency in the last 16 of the Asian Cup. Everyone expects the the Socceroos to beat Indonesia, the tournament outsiders who are ranked 146th in the world, and thes biggest danger is that their subconscious agrees with that assessment.

Look, they should win. They almost certainly will win. But this afternoon’s events at the Gabba are a reminder that, even with the inequality of modern sport, David can still sink a stone deep into Goliath’s noggin.

Kick off is at 2.30pm in Doha / 10.30pm AEDT. The winners will play Saudi Arabia or South Korea in the quarter-final on Friday.