Australia v Pakistan cricket 2024 third Test

#Australia #Pakistan #cricket #Test

David Warner has been reunited with at least one of his missing baggy green caps.

Warner made the announcement in an instagram post on Friday morning ahead of play on the third morning of the Sydney Test against Pakistan.

The opener, who is midway through his final Test, wore a spare baggy green the team carry with them at all times while in the field on day one.

FOLLOW LIVE: Australia v Pakistan, third Test day three

READ MORE: ‘I will retire’: Khawaja smacks down pink ball calls

READ MORE: ﻿Ex-Aussie skipper calls quits on title-winning career

A still of the instagram post David Warner used to announce he had been reunited with his baggy greens. (Instagram)

“﻿Hi everyone, I am very pleased and relieved to let you all know that my baggy greens have been found, which is great news,” he said in the video holding one of the recovered caps.

“Thanks to all involved and I am extremely grateful. Qantas, the freight company, our hotels and team management. Thank you.”

Warner has two baggy greens. His first became so perished Cricket Australia presented him with a new one.

Warner took the field on day one with a spare baggy green. (Cricket Australia via Getty Imag)

Both were stolen from his luggage en route from Melbourne to Sydney.

In a separate instagram video, Warner revealed the caps were in a backpack in his luggage, which also included Christmas presents for his daughters Ivy, Indi and Isla.

It’s unclear how the caps were found or who stole them from Warner’s luggage.

Warner may have one more chance to open the batting with childhood friend Usman Khawaja in the match.