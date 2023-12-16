Australia vs Pakistan first Test in Perth scorecard, Alex Carey video, Abdullah Shafique, video, highlights

#Australia #Pakistan #Test #Perth #scorecard #Alex #Carey #video #Abdullah #Shafique #video #highlights

UK news site The Telegraph has weighed in on Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey’s missed run-out opportunity during day two of the series opener against Pakistan in Perth, when failing to whip off the bails while Abdullah Shafique’s back foot was in the air.

The Telegraph compared the incident to the infamous stumping of English batsman Jonny Bairstow during this year’s Ashes series, with the headline ‘Alex Carey tries to repeat Jonny Bairstow stumping… and fails’.

The Telegraph suggested that Carey didn’t attempt to take the bails off with any vigour as he “was perhaps scarred by the fallout” of the Ashes run out.

Pakistan was 0-70 in Pakistan’s first innings when Shafique fended a delivery from spinner Nathan Lyon towards Marnus Labuschagne at silly mid-on, who threw the ball towards Carey with the gloves.

The South Australian motioned to dislodge the bails, but only brushed the stumps with his glove. His teammates, including Labuschagne and Steve Smith at first slip, briefly threw their arms up in celebration before realising the potential run-out had not been completed.

“I touched the stump,” Carey was overheard saying to his teammates.

Replays suggested that Shafique’s back foot had lifted off the ground while Carey touched the pegs.

“He touched the stump, but the bails didn’t move. The bails didn’t come out of the groove and there was a moment where Shafique had his foot in the air,” former England bowler Isa Guha said on Fox Cricket commentary.

“He needed to get a bit more force behind it, did Alex Carey.”

Australian cricket legend Adam Gilchrist added: “It was a swift bit of work from Marnus.

“I think that would have been fair game.”

Earlier this year, Carey became the centre of a global cricket controversy after stumping Jonny Bairstow during the Lord’s Ashes Test.

“Oh do we need to go into this area again with Alex Carey? Player not attempting a run, all that sort of stuff,” Gilchrist would say.

And ex-Test opener Greg Blewett claimed he had “no doubt” that Carey was subconsciously effected by that when he failed to make the stumping of Shafique.

“And when you take it back to the Ashes and the Bairstow incident and I just wonder whether he thought, ‘Is it worth going there again?’ Blewett said, per the Daily Telegraph.

Thankfully for the 32-year-old, Shafique was dismissed a few minutes later, caught at leg slip by centurion David Warner off Lyon’s bowling for 42.

“I had my hand on the stump and sort of made the decision not to take the bail as his foot came up,” Carey explained to SEN on Saturday morning.

“I guess once you make the decision it’s hard to take the bail from there, so split second stuff.

“My momentum was coming away from the stump at the time.

“If there’s an opportunity to take a run out or a stumping, you do that.

“I had my hand on the stump, missed the bail on the way up.”