Australian Matildas two-match series against Uzbekistan in Asian Qualifiers Round 3

All﻿ that stands between the Matildas and a place at Paris 2024 is central Asian side Uzbekistan, with Football Australia on Monday announcing the schedule for the team’s two-legged tie as part of the third and final round of the Asian qualifiers.

The Matildas will face Uzbekistan on foreign soil on February 24, before hosting at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on February 28.

Matildas defender Steph Catley had called for Australia’s home match to be held at the MCG﻿, which has a capacity of a tick over 100,000, but the widely popular side must now accept that it won’t have that luxury.

Matildas players celebrate victory over France through a penalty shootout at the FIFA Women’s World Cup. (Getty)

The team that wins the series will qualify for the Olympic Games as one of two nations representing the Asian Football Confederation in the 12-team field. ﻿

The qualifying matches set the second meeting between the two teams with their last encounter taking place in 2007 during qualification for Beijing 2008.

On that occasion, Australia ran out comfortable 10-0 winners after racing to a five-goal lead in just 25 minutes.

Football Australia chief executive James Johnson was asked about the venue clash awaiting the Matildas and Taylor Swift.

Despite Uzbekistan being classed as No.47﻿ in FIFA’s women’s rankings, Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson said the Matildas would approach each game with the utmost respect.

“To have progressed to the final round of the Asian qualifiers demonstrates the improvement of Uzbekistan’s program and we will be approaching this match with the seriousness it deserves as they have beaten out quality nations to this stage,” he said in a statement.

“For our team, this is an opportunity to continue adding to the significant legacy they have already built and to provide another moment where we can unite as a nation.

Matilda’s ace Sam Kerr. (Getty)

“This will be another massive occasion and in the past 12 months, we have seen Australians from across the nation show up to be the vital 12th player in all the biggest moments.

“I am really looking forward to having that same amazing atmosphere and crowd to power the team to Paris.

“Qualifying for a third straight Women’s Olympic Football Tournament would be another piece of history for this group of players and I know every member of the team will be doing everything possible to be prepared.”

Several months ago, the Matildas defeated Iran, the Philippines and Chinese Taipei in round two of qualifying to top group A and progress through.

While having finished second to Japan ﻿ingGroup C, Uzbekistan advanced as the best-ranked runner-up of the three total groups.

Uzbekistan knocked off Jordan, East Timor, Bhutan, India and Vietnam en route to the third round, but suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan in the second stage.

Alongside host country France, the USA, Brazil and Colombia have already secured places for the 2024 Games.﻿

