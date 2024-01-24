Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz vs Zverev, live today: result and minute-by-minute score of the 2024 Australian Open quarterfinals

#Australian #Open #Alcaraz #Zverev #live #today #result #minutebyminute #score #Australian #Open #quarterfinals

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev They will search the trail of the Rod Laver Arena the last ticket to the semifinals of the Australian Open 2024. Daniil Medvedev wait for the winner of this match after leaving on the road Hubert Hurkacz after a five-set battle that lasted almost four hours.

The 20-year-old Spaniard is the favorite to advance to the next stage but he will have to maintain the level and concentration of the last games to avoid suffering with the German, who intends to break the draw and avoid the perfect semifinals with the four best seeds since on the other side of the painting the faces will be seen Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz vs Zverev, a duel with history

The quarterfinal match of the Australian Open that Carlos alcaraz will play this Wednesday against Alexander Zverev will be the eighth between them on the circuitbeing the clash that the current world number 2 has faced the most times, which loses 3-4 the ‘face to face’ with the German.

There is a great match at Melbourne Park between Alcaraz, 20, and Zverev, 26, who is ranked sixth in the international rankings.

At stake will be a pass to the semifinals of the first Grand Slam tournament of the year and it will be the third confrontation between the two in a ‘major’.

In the first, Hamburg won in the 2022 Roland Garros round of 16by 4-6, 4-6, 6-4 and 6-7 (7), while in the second, in the 2023 US Open quarterfinals The Spaniard, who ended up winning that title, won quite forcefully, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-4.

The Alcaraz-Zverevs also include a finalthat of Madrid Masters 1,000 in 2022 which the Murcian took with tremendous authority, 6-3 and 6-1.

Likewise in Madrid they played in 2023, then in the round of 16, and El Palmar won again, which would retain the title, with a very similar score (6-1 and 6-2).

He Acapulco ATP 500 in 2021 He lived in the first round in what was the first confrontation between these players and Zverev beat an Alcaraz who was barely 17 years old at the time, 6-3 and 6-1.

Also that year they were measured in the Vienna ATP 500 semi-finals and the German continued to appear superior with a double 6-3.

lexander Zverev goes for the hit against Carlos Alcaraz.

He last match between these two tennis players took place on November 13 of last year and meant Alcaraz’s debut in a Masters Cup. Then “Sascha” won by coming back against Carlos, 6-7 (3), 6-3 and 6-4.

The two players arrive at this new clash in a different way because the player from Palma passed over the Serbian Miomir Kecmanovicwhich he subdued with a 6-4, 6-4 and 6-0 in 1 hour and 49 minutesand the Hamburger suffered much more against the British Cameron Norriewho ended up winning in the super tie break of the fifth set 10-3 and reaching that tiebreaker after a 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 and 4-6. That meeting lasted 4 hours and 5 minutes.

Alcaraz vs Zverev, quarterfinal of the Australian Open 2024 minute by minute

