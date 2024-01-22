Australian Open 2024 | Alcaraz’s response at the Australian Open that broke out the audience’s laughter: “I got you”

#Australian #Open #Alcarazs #response #Australian #Open #broke #audiences #laughter

Carlos Alcaraz this Monday, January 22, sealed an impressive victory frente a Miomir Kecmanovic para get into the quarterfinals of the Australian Open. And after the victory, he went through the classic interview with Jim Courier at the foot of the track and in front of the entire Rod Laver Arnea.

The Spaniard showed a truly incredible level and made sure to play in the quarterfinals of the first Grand Slam of the season, where he does not defend points from last year and has the possibility of recovering the top of the ranking as long as he finishes better than Novak Djokovic in the tournament.

Due to his charisma and his smiling touch every time he goes out on the court or appears publicly, the 20-year-old is very loved in the world of tennis and stands out for his humility despite the things he has achieved at his young age. .

Also read Bernardo Scotti

The uncomfortable moment that Alcaraz lived

After the victory, Jim Courier, among other questions, inquired to know If Alcaraz usually watches tennis matches on television and if so, who does he follow most frequently.

With complete candor, the former world No. 1 responded: “Medvedev, Djokovic, Sinner… I love watching them play. They always show a high level and, as a tennis fan, I enjoy watching their matches. “I admire them a lot for being one of the best in the world.”

Until the question came that completely threw him off: “And what about the WTA?” Courier told him. “Well… I also watch women’s tennis”Charly began and there, the hesitation was inevitable, so the audience burst out laughing.

Video

The world No. 2 chatted with Jim Courier and had a fun moment.

He wanted to continue explaining that he does watch women’s tennis on TV, but the public had already taken the situation as funny and there was no turning back. “It’s true. When I turn on the television I also watch WTA matches. Masculine, feminine… whatever, I like to see it, obviously,” he tried to soften.

“I got you,” the former tennis player concluded before saying goodbye. The funny moment went viral on social networks. In addition to that question, the Murcian also responded to how he felt on the field: “I think I’ve done everything right. I will have my opportunities if I continue playing like this. He has played long five-set matches. “It’s going to be difficult for him physically.”

Also read Martín Mena

Zverev, Alcaraz’s next rival

In the next round he will face Alexander Zverev (6th), who has just eliminated Cameron Norrie in five hard sets.

Alcaraz celebrates an Australia point.

Andy Wong / LaPresse

He played with Zverev seven times and the record does not favor him: he won three and lost four. The last meeting was in November of last year in the round robin of the ATP Finals and the German won 6-7 (3), 6-3 and 6-4.