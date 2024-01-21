Australian Open 2024 LIVE results, Day 8; Order of Play; How the AO’s scheduling call will help Alex de Minaur to quarter final

#Australian #Open #LIVE #results #Day #Order #Play #AOs #scheduling #call #Alex #Minaur #quarter #final

Retired Aussie tennis gun John Millman believes he’s never seen a more relaxed Alex de Minaur.

Demon will tonight take on Andrey Rublev for a maiden appearance in the quarter-finals of his home slam.

Demon is yet to drop a set through the first three rounds, and in being scheduled for Rod Laver Arena tonight relegated Novak Djokovic to a rare day match.

“Cheered on by the Australian home crowd – what’s not to like?” Millman said on Nine’s Weekend Today.

Alex de Minaur will play Andrey Rublev for a spot in the quarter final. (Daniel Pockett via Getty Images)

“He wanted this top billing slot, which has actually been Novak’s – Novak’s had prime real estate on that spot so I am absolutely pumped for Alex.”

Millman said conditions on RLA tonight will be sweet for the quick Aussie.

“Andrey hits the absolute cover off the ball – I learned that first hand when he annihilated me in Shanghai – but Alex is one of the quickest guys on tour, so I think it’s in this night time conditions, it’s going to be a little bit slower.

“I think he’s going to use his wheels to get into the point and he is quietly confident.”

Andrey Rublev reacts during his third round Australian Open match against Sebastian Korda. (Getty)

De Minaur is undefeated in 2024, which Millman said has given him a “belief” he’s never seen the young Aussie hold.

“He lost that first match of the United Cup just before the clock struck midnight … and his 2024 record has been unblemished,” he said.

“I think he’ll take that confidence in with him. I’ve never seen him so relaxed at the Australian Open.

“I think he’s fresh, he’s ready to go. He’s just entered into the top ten for the first time in his career, and I think he has that belief now, which is a dangerous Alex de Minaur.”

