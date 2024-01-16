Australian Open 2024 results: Jack Draper battles through Melbourne heat, Cameron Norrie wins

  • By Jonathan Jurejko
  • BBC Sport at Melbourne Park

16 January 2024, 05:10 GMT

Updated 10 minutes ago

Venue: Melbourne Park Dates: 14-28 January

Coverage: Commentary from 06:00 GMT on Tuesday on Tennis Breakfast on Radio 5 Sports Extra and BBC Sounds, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Britain’s Jack Draper battled through the Australian Open heat to win his first five-setter – and immediately threw up on court after victory.

Draper called for the doctor and had his blood pressure checked before a 6-4 3-6 4-6 6-0 6-2 win against American Marcos Giron in temperatures above 30C.

Earlier, Cameron Norrie showed no sign of any wrist issues as he won 6-4 6-4 6-2 against Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas.

Dan Evans, Katie Boulter and Emma Raducanu play later on Tuesday.

Left-hander Norrie, seeded 19th, and Draper are the only players from the nation through so far, with Jodie Burrage and Andy Murray having lost on the first two days of the tournament.

Norrie, who is Britain’s highest-ranked singles player, is safely through and faces Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri next.

After a poor end to last year where he admitted feeling burned out, Norrie is looking to bounce back in 2024 and go beyond the third round in Melbourne for the first time.

It took a little while for him to get going and, perhaps because of the wrist issue, looked cautious in the early exchanges.

But, after scrapping to save a break point in his first service game, Norrie quickly asserted his authority as he took advantage of Varillas’s poor service game.

Norrie applied heavy pressure as the Peruvian barely landed a first serve, eventually taking a sixth break point for a 3-2 lead which was enough to secure the opening set.

With Varillas’ first-serve percentage down below 45%, Norrie moved a double break up at the start of the second set, allowing for him to drop serve before seeing it out at the second opportunity.

Varillas produced a double fault to hand over another break for 2-1 in the third and Norrie continued to move through the gears nicely.

He took his opponent’s serve for the fifth time before ending Varillas’ late resistance by taking his third match point in what was a pleasing opening performance.

