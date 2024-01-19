Australian Open, day 6: Djokovic and Sabalenka continue to relax in Melbourne

#Australian #Open #day #Djokovic #Sabalenka #continue #relax #Melbourne

As of: January 19, 2024 11:57 a.m

Defending champion Novak Djokovic reached the round of 16 at the Australian Open in Melbourne without much trouble. Aryna Sabalenka also achieved this with the women.

The world number one from Serbia clearly won on Friday (January 19, 1924) against the Argentinian Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6:3, 6:3, 7:6 (7:2) and, unlike in the previous two rounds, was hardly challenged . The 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner converted his first match point after 2:28 hours. For Djokovic (36) it was his 31st win in a row in his 100th game in Melbourne. He won the tennis spectacle on the Yarra River in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023. In 2022 he was not allowed to play in Melbourne due to the lack of a vaccination against the coronavirus.

“That was my best performance in this tournament,” said Djokovic. The next opponent of the ten-time tournament champion is US Open semi-finalist Ben Shelton (USA) or the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the round of 16.

Sabalenka merciless again

Aryna Sabalenka, the world number two from Belarus, outclassed the Ukrainian Lessia Zurenko 6:0, 6:0 and was once again in impressive form. After just 52 minutes, the completely one-sided game in the Rod Laver Arena was already over. In the first round, Sabalenka was merciless against the German qualifier Ella Seidel and won 6:0, 6:1.

“I’m just super happy with the level I’m playing at the moment. I hope I can maintain it or maybe even play better,” said Sabalenka. In the round of 16 she will now face the American Amanda Anisimova, who impressed on her return to the Grand Slam stage after mental problems last year and defeated the Spaniard Paula Badosa 7:5, 6:4.

Gauff also goes one lap further

US Open champion Coco Gauff is also still in top form. The 19-year-old American easily defeated her compatriot Alycia Parks 6:0, 6:2. “I’m very happy with the way I’m playing so far,” said Gauff.

Child prodigy Mirra Andrejewa also continues to inspire. The 16-year-old Russian was close to elimination against Frenchwoman Diane Parry, but when she was 1:5 behind in the third set and had a match point against her, she made a phenomenal comeback and won 1:6, 6:1, 7:6 (10:5). Andrejewa, who knocked out world number six Ons Jabeur with an outstanding performance in the second round, reached the round of 16 for the second time at a Grand Slam. There she will meet ninth-seeded Czech Barbora Krejcikova or Australian Storm Hunter.

Sinner continues to be in top form

Among the men, co-favorite Jannik Sinner has once again underlined his title ambitions. Cheered on by his “Carota Boys” in the stands, the Italian Davis Cup champion moved into the round of 16 with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 win against Argentinian Sebastian Baez. The fourth in the world rankings has been in top form in Melbourne so far and has not lost a set yet.

“I feel very good here,” said Sinner, who had to play again at lunchtime: “I always play at twelve o’clock, in Italy it’s still nighttime. Thanks to everyone who’s still watching.” At the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, Sinner is one of the closest favorites; his best result in Australia is reaching the quarter-finals in 2022. In the round of 16 he will face the Russian Karen Chatschanow or Tomas Machac from the Czech Republic.

Tsitsipas confidently

Last year’s finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas also solved his third round task confidently. The Greek world number seven beat Frenchman Luca Van Assche 6:3, 6:0, 6:4 and will now face twelfth seeded American Taylor Fritz.

Zverev in the night session against Michelsen

Alexander Zverev will play his third round match against American Alex Michelsen this Saturday in the night session. The organizers somewhat surprisingly scheduled the encounter as the second game after 9 a.m. (CET) in the Rod Laver Arena.

