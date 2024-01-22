Australian Open: Leaflet scandal at Zverev’s match

#Australian #Open #Leaflet #scandal #Zverevs #match

Alexander Zverev’s round of 16 match at the Australian Open is disrupted by an anti-Israel protest.

An anti-Israel protest disrupted Alexander Zverev’s round of 16 match against Britain’s Cameron Norrie at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

When the score was 4-1 for Zverev in the third set, a woman in the stands wearing a mask and sunglasses stormed into the front row and threw a stack of leaflets onto the court and into the spectator stands.

Australian Open: Anti-Israeli leaflets at Zverev match

The leaflets contained pro-Palestinian slogans: the call “Free Palestine”, the sentence “While you are watching tennis, bombs are falling on Gaza” and the accusation that the host country Australia is an “accomplice in war crimes and genocide”.

Australia is allied with Israel, which has been waging war against the radical Palestinian organization Hamas, which rules in Gaza and still has over 100 Israeli hostages, since the terrorist attack on October 7th that left over 1,000 mostly civilian deaths. According to Hamas, 25,000 people have lost their lives in the densely populated area since then.

The leaflets concentrate their controversial criticism of Israel and its allies; the cause of the war remains unmentioned. Since its founding in 1947, Israel has been in an unresolved conflict over the two historic Palestinian territories, Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. Hamas, classified as a terrorist organization by the EU, claims in its official charter all of historic Palestine and denies Israel’s right to exist.

Conflicting regulations regarding flags

The woman was expelled from the arena, Zverev and Norrie remained in their seats for a while while ball children collected the leaflets.

The organizers in Melbourne did not initially comment on the incident; contradictory rules apply on the tournament courts with regard to statements on sensitive political hot spots: both Israeli and Palestinian flags are unwelcome, as are Russian, Belarusian and those of Taiwan, which is claimed by China. Chinese and Ukrainian flags, however, are allowed.

After a short break the match continued. Zverev won 7:5, 3:6, 6:3, 4:6, 7:6 (10:3) and reached the quarter-finals, where he will now face Carlos Alcaraz.

