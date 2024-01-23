Australian Open news | Jannik Sinner survives injury scare to seal Novak Djokovic semi-final date

#Australian #Open #news #Jannik #Sinner #survives #injury #scare #seal #Novak #Djokovic #semifinal #date

Jannik Sinner will look to achieve the unthinkable and end Novak Djokovic’s incredible 33-match winning streak at the Australian Open.

Sinner booked himself a semi-final spot after defeating Andrey Rublev in straight sets – 6-4, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3﻿.

The 22-year-old Italian was never broken by his Russian rival in the match which lasted all of two hours and 39 minutes.

Sinner won two of his seven break-point opportunities while Rublev failed to convert any of his eight chances.

﻿”It’s obviously very tough to play against him,” said Sinner.

Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning the second set against Andrey Rublev of Russia during their quarter-final match at the Australian Open. (Alessandra Tarantino via AP)

“We had some really tough matches already in the past. Today was three sets but I could ﻿have lost both first sets.

“Already he had so many break-points and somehow I served really well on that one. It goes everything so fast, it’s more reaction and trying to move him a little bit more than I do.”

﻿Perhaps the most pivotal moment of the match came in the second set tie-breaker when Rublev led 5-1 but conceded six straight points to lose the set.

Sinner said the change of ends after six points literally turned the game around for him with the wind working in his favour.

Jannik Sinner booked himself a spot in the semi-finals of the Australian Open with a dominant straight sets win over Andrey Rublev.

“We changed ends﻿. It was a little bit windy so I know I had a little bit of an advantage,” said Sinner.

“I tried to hold the serve at 5-2 and then somehow breaking him at least once and then I did it twice and all of a sudden I was 5-4 on serve.

“This is all really tight but actually this kind of moment I love to play. This is what I practice for and this is why it’s exciting when you always have these pressure points on.

“I try to stay aggressive﻿. It went my way today, so I’m really happy.”

Sinner will face Djokovic on Friday. ﻿

The Italian has played the Serbian six times in total. The most recent clash saw Sinner claim victory in the Davis Cup semi-final.

“I’m really lucky to face him again,” Sinner told Nine’s Jim Courier post-match.

Andrey Rublev screams after giving away early points in the third set of his match against Jannik Sinner. (Daniel Pockett via Getty Images)

“This is one of the biggest tournaments in the world. I’m happy that I can play against the No.1 in the world.

“He won here sometimes, so it’s going to be tough,” he chuckled.

“The only thing I can control is that I will give my 100 percent. I will fight for every ball, then we’ll see what the outcome will be.”

The Australian Open continues on Wednesday where Carlos Alcaraz will take on Alexander Zverev while Daniil Medvedev faces Hubert Hurcasz.﻿