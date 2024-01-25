Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios tells anecdotes about Roger Federer

#Australian #Open #Nick #Kyrgios #tells #anecdotes #Roger #Federer

Published25. January 2024, 8:54 p.m

Australian Open: Nick Kyrgios complains about Roger Federer’s choice of hotel

Because tennis bully Nick Kyrgios is currently injured, he is following the Australian Open as a TV commentator. He unpacks an exciting anecdote about Roger Federer.

Nick Kyrgios will be a TV commentator at the Australian Open.

He tells how Roger Federer once invited him to train in Switzerland as a young player.

Kyrgios praised the food in the Swiss club houses, but the accommodation surprised him.

Nick Kyrgios thrilled tennis fans at Wimbledon last year and only lost to Novak Djokovic in the final. The Australian, who has become known as a tennis bully, is currently missing his home tournament at the Australian Open due to a wrist injury.

In the role of court interviewer and TV commentator, Kyrgios is still on site in Melbourne and recently revealed an anecdote about Roger Federer. He tells how, at the beginning of his career, he traveled to Switzerland at Federer’s invitation and spent a week training with the maestro.

Swiss spaghetti delights Kyrgios

“I always wondered how this guy trains and gets better,” reports Kyrgios. When training with Federer, he was able to closely observe how he worked on many things such as his slice. Almost more than the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s hard work in training, it was the country’s culinary delights that blew the Australian’s socks off.

“The clubhouses in Switzerland have the best food!” says the 28-year-old and raves about the spaghetti Bolognese that he enjoyed on his trip to Switzerland. “I mean Federer was a pretty good tennis player, but the food was just amazing.”

The WiFi didn’t even work in the hotel

However, Kyrgios was less enthusiastic about his accommodation in Switzerland than he was about the food. “I would have expected to stay in a 5- or 6-star hotel, but Roger put me in a 3-star hotel for two weeks,” says the 28-year-old.

He would have had difficulty recovering properly in the hotel. Not even the WiFi worked properly, said Kyrgios with a mischievous smile on his lips.

The extroverted tennis professional recently fueled speculation about his retirement with an interview in the Australian daily newspaper “The Age”. A little later he rowed back himself and said on Instagram: “That’s absolute nonsense! I’ll definitely come back. I hope to recover in time for Wimbledon and the US Open.” However, he wants to forego the Olympics.

