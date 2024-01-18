Australian Open: Novak Djokovic argues with fan

#Australian #Open #Novak #Djokovic #argues #fan

Published18. January 2024, 10:14

Australian Open: “Say it to my face!” – Novak Djokovic argues with fan

Novak Djokovic clashes with a fan during the game at the Australian Open. TV expert Nick Kyrgios is at his side afterwards.

Novak Djokovic argued with a fan.

Nevertheless, he ultimately won against Alexei Popyrin in four sets.

Djokovic wants to win his eleventh Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic (ATP 1) is in the third round of the Australian Open.

During his win against Australian Alexei Popyrin, he argued with a fan.

In the TV interview, Djokovic received support from Nick Kyrgios.

On the way to his eleventh title at the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic had to overcome more resistance in his second round win against Alexei Popyrin (ATP 43) than could be expected from paper form.

However, more than Djokovic’s loss of the set and the Serb’s four defended set points in the third round, there was one scene in the fourth set that was worth talking about. When the score was 2-2, a fan in the stands apparently loudly provoked Djokovic.

“Don’t want to experience things like that again”

The tennis superstar didn’t put up with this and turned directly to the viewer. “Say it to my face!” Djokovic shouted in the direction of the bullying fan. Afterwards he only lost one more game until the end of the game.

“That annoys me,” said Djokovic after the game. «I won’t say everything is good. It’s frustrating and I don’t want to experience things like that again. If someone crosses the line, I won’t tolerate it. I confronted the man who insulted me and told him to come closer and say things to my face. But he didn’t want to.”

Kyrgios stands by Djokovic

Djokovic received support from Nick Kyrgios after the game. The Australian tennis bully is currently taking a break due to injury, but is on site in Melbourne as a TV expert. “Let’s do WWE (wrestling) in the crowd, I’ll get the guy out of here,” said Kyrgios when he was joined in the interview with Djokovic at Eurosport.

«If you want me to jump into the crowd and take him away, I will do it for you, brother. “I’m behind you 100 percent,” said the Australian about the incident with the fan.

New entry rules in Melbourne

Djokovic had previously been annoyed with the fans in Melbourne. The Australian Open changed the entry rules without prior information to the tennis aces. While spectators were previously only able to stream into the interior of the stadium when the sides changed sides, this is now also possible between the points. This creates more unrest in the stadium, which annoys some stars.

«I was used to a certain atmosphere throughout my career. And if that changes, it distracts me,” Djokovic said after his first round game. Other top players such as Stefanos Tsitsipas also complained about the entry adjustment.

