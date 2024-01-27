Australian Open: Zverev – Medvedev: Drama perfect! Zverev still 2:0 out

#Australian #Open #Zverev #Medvedev #Drama #perfect #Zverev

Grand Slam, semi-finals and a real top duel. The great German tennis hope is facing a real coup at the Australian Open. Alexander Zverev – Daniil Medvedev: The winner is in the final!

The dream of the first Grand Slam title is alive. Now Zverev has to get Medvedev out of the way. A duel with explosives – the two impulsive tennis stars can’t stand each other at all. Are sparks flying at the Australian Open?

Australian Open: Zverev – Medvedev im Live-Ticker

We’ll follow the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2024 between Zverev and Medvedev in the live ticker. Here you will be provided with information up to the first serve and will not miss anything afterwards. Have fun!

Alexander Zverev – Daniil Medvedev 7:5, 6:3, 6:7, 6:7, 3:6

ENDING! Medvedev turns the game around after being 2-0 down and throws Alexander Zverev out. Everything was prepared. But once again the German couldn’t get back on track after the match tipped over.

Sentence 5: 4.18 hours played – match point Daniil Medvedev.

Sentence 5: Zverev goes all-in and hits the ball on the line for 30.

Sentence 5: Things are not looking good for our German tennis hopes. There is little smell here of another turnaround. It would take a small miracle to make Medvedev wobble again.

Sentence 5: It tilts, it tilts, it tilts. Zverev looks desperate, Medvedev makes the break. Everything had started so well, now the dramatic end is looming.

Sentence 5: It goes the full distance. Because opponent Jannik Sinner only lost a single set in the entire tournament, the Italian might have a bit of a physical advantage.

Sentence 4: He does not do it. Instead, Daniil Medvedev makes short work of it and also wins this tie-break. Sentence compensation, now the crime thriller enters the final act.

Sentence 4: When the score was 4:4, Medvedev made a really bad double mistake. Zverev can make the final clear with two serves!

Sentence 4 actually goes into the tie-break. Medvedev has the first serve.

Sentence 4: Alexander Zverev pulls it off and also wins the next service game. Will there also be a tie-break in the fourth round?

Sentence 4: Zverev fends off two break points at 3:4. A really hot phase of the game right now. The German is not playing his A-game. A second set loss could tip everything here.

Sentence 4: Medvedev also plays his first serve game. Now Zverev can’t have any doubts.

Set 3 goes to Daniil Medvedev!

The Russian wins 7:4 in the tie-break and moves back in.

Sentence 3: In complete contrast to the first round, both tennis players are now playing their serves mercilessly. It’s going to the tie-break!

Sentence 3: Zverev makes it 5:4 and now returns to win the match!

Sentence 3 begins to be fought over again. But Medvedev is struggling. Zverev is close to the sensation, the second final at a Grand Slam in his career. Does it even go through smoothly in the end? After many hard-fought matches, this would be very valuable in terms of power for the final. But now one step at a time.

Zverev also wins the second set!

And more confidently than the first. The Russian looks knocked out. The door to the finale is now wide open.

Sentence 2: Things are looking good again for the German tennis ace, who has now taken the lead 5:3. But the first sentence taught us to be careful with forecasts. At any moment, Medvedev can flip the switch again and play Zverev against the wall out of nowhere.

Sentence 2: It remains a super-tight story at eye level. Now there is a lot more movement towards the network. Perhaps both want to avoid any more eternal rallies like in the first round.

Sentence 2 has started, both tennis athletes are still out of breath. At least when it comes to breaks, things are a little quieter now. Both serve their first serve game.

Zverev wins the first set!

A brutal fight ends in the German’s favor. It’s impossible for the two of them to maintain this intensity for the entire match.

Sentence 1: It’s already epic. With a crazy 51-stroke rally, Zverev takes the set point with a stop. Both already appear to be in severe physical distress. What’s going on here today?!

Sentence 1: Zverev breaks again, what a battle here in the first round. The two have been playing for almost an hour now and are still fighting for the first set.

Sentence 1: The second break is also bad. Medvedev isn’t playing his A-game here, but Zverev is becoming more and more passive and is giving up what appears to be a secure lead.

Sentence 1: Zverev and Medvedev are playing their serves, now the German is serving to win the set.

Sentence 1: The Russian hits back angrily, gets the rebreak and now seems more active. With five (!) double faults already, he is making life difficult for himself when serving on his own serve.

Sentence 1: Medvedev wobbles a lot here at the beginning. Next break Zverev, 4:1 and serve for the German. He will hardly miss the first sentence.

Sentence 1: Zverev counters with great strength! Not only does he get through his serve game, but he then breaks and takes the lead here. A strong start from the German.

Sentence 1: Medvedev serves first, plays his serve smoothly and takes a 1-0 lead.

9.50 a.m.: The two athletes enter the center court. The first serve follows immediately.

9.30 a.m.: The match is a little late but should start soon.

8.20 a.m.: The Superman of the AO is out. Djokovic won the tournament nine of the last 13 times and had not lost a match Down Under in six years. For Zverev, the chance of winning the title is getting a lot closer.

8.15 a.m.: A bang at the Australia Open! The world number one and top favorite Novak Djokovic is out! Jannik Sinner beat the Serb in four sets 6:1, 6:2, 6:7 and 6:3 in the semifinals and is in the final for the first time.

7.40 a.m.: By the way, this Friday morning (German time) numbers 3 (Medvedev) and 6 (Zverev) in the ATP world rankings will meet. The first semi-final between number 1 Djokovic and number 4 Jannik Sinner is already underway. And Sinner is on the way to becoming a sensation!

7.12 a.m.: Zverev against Medvedev – this is not just any tennis match. The two stars can’t stand each other at all, sparks keep flying on and off the court. “Unfair,” Zverev called his opponent in a documentary. “We can’t be friends,” the Russian made it clear. Is there going to be noise today too?

6:49 a.m.: The record in the direct duels speaks for the Russian. The German had to admit defeat in eleven of the 18 matches between Zverev and Medvedev. Also in the last meeting at the ATP Finals 2023 in Turin. It was the sixth duel within a year, and “Sascha” was only able to win one of them.

6:33 a.m.: Today our tennis star’s Grand Slam curse should finally be broken. In the last three years he made it to the semi-finals six times, the final once, but never made it to the big time. Now he has the next big chance!

6:17 a.m.: Alexander Zverev has already won a major title with Olympic gold. But the 26-year-old is still waiting for his first Grand Slam. Now he’s very close again!

6:01 a.m.: Good morning and welcome to the live ticker for the semi-finals of the Australian Open in 2024. The best news first: We have German participation! Zverev has made it to the last four and is sniffing his first Grand Slam title.