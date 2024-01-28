Australian sprint sensation Torrie Lewis country’s fastest woman ever after setting new 100m record

#Australian #sprint #sensation #Torrie #Lewis #countrys #fastest #woman #setting #100m #record

Teenage sprint star Torrie Lewis has broken one of the most storied records in all of Australian athletics.

The 19-year-old, who was competing at the ACT Open and Under-20 championships in Canberra, ran a stunning time of 11.10 seconds for the women’s 100 metres on Saturday.

Stream Over 50 Sports Live & On-Demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Start Your Free Trial Today >

It is the fastest 100m time ever recorded by an Australian, surpassing both Melissa Breen’s all-time record of 11.11 set in 2014 and Raelene Boyle’s under-20 mark of 11.20 set back in 1968.

Having won the 100m and 200m double at last year’s national championships, Lewis has now taken her performance to a new level just six months out from the Paris Olympic Games.

“To me, it is finally here,” Lewis said after her history-making run.

“I’ve been after times like these for what seems like ages now, never letting myself think too much of it, but always wanting to get there.”

Torrie Lewis breaks the Australian 100m record. Photo: Athletics AustraliaSource: Supplied

Lewis set a new personal best of 11.21 in the heats and then stepped it up in the final, pulling clear over the final 30 metres as the crowd at the Australian Institute of Sport witnessed history.

The emerging star, who only turned 19 earlier this month, revealed afterwards the 100m hadn’t been her focus at this meet.

“That junior record which I have been very close, I’m glad to get under it finally,” she said.

“I came into this competition not even really focusing on the 100m, wanting to focus more on the 200m (on Sunday night).

“This is probably the most relaxed I have been in a competition and to be honest, it paid off.

“I want to get so far and I want to do the best I can.”

Coached by Andrew Iselin, Lewis was still short of the Olympic qualifying mark of 11.07.

The youngster potentially has a massive year ahead as she is eligible for both the Paris Games and the World Under-20 Championships in Peru.

“With the Olympic year, the goal for the season is to try and run around that similar time, which should get me pretty close to qualifying,” Lewis said.

“Two weeks after the Olympics is the World Juniors in Peru, so that’s still on my card hopefully. They are the two big ones for me this season.”

Breen was among those that took to social media to congratulate the young star.

“Records are made to be broken. It’s been an absolute honour and privilege to be the Australian record holder of the 100m for almost a decade,” Breen wrote on X.

“Congratulations Torrie Lewis, coach Andrew Iselin and your entire team. The baton is now yours, carry it with pride & purpose every day.”