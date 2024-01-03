Australian woman granted permission to obtain sperm from dead husband for posthumous insemination

#Australian #woman #granted #permission #obtain #sperm #dead #husband #posthumous #insemination

A 62-year-old woman has received permission from the Supreme Court of Western Australia to obtain sperm from her deceased husband and use it for possible posthumous insemination, reports The Guardian. The woman filed an urgent court application after the death of her 61-year-old husband at the end of last year.

Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, where the woman’s husband’s body was taken, failed to provide a designated person for the task of extracting and storing sperm for him, so the court heard the woman was forced to apply for an injunction. The couple previously had two children together, but both died in an accident.

After losing the children, the couple wanted to get pregnant again, but a fertility consultant told the woman that due to her age, there was little chance of this happening. However, the man’s sperm was viable. A 20-year-old cousin volunteered to be a surrogate mother, but she lives abroad, and the couple would also have to move abroad for a while to start the process. Due to work commitments, the epidemic and the death of the wife’s mother-in-law, this was not possible until the husband’s death.

For the time being, the current court license is for the removal of the sperm, so that the wife can use it, another license will be needed.

Western Australia does not currently allow posthumous insemination. In order to use the sperm, the woman must apply to transfer it to another jurisdiction that allows the procedure.

In its decision, the court reprimanded the hospital for not providing the woman with someone in time to extract the sperm and store it, since the wife “had to go to court on an urgent basis and in traumatic circumstances to obtain an order which – if the appointed official considers that all criteria are met – it could have been completed more quickly”.