Austria confirms the agreement with Romania and Bulgaria regarding the accession to Schengen with air borders/ Vienna sent the confirmation of the Spanish presidency of the EU Council/ The member countries must give their consent

#Austria #confirms #agreement #Romania #Bulgaria #accession #Schengen #air #borders #Vienna #confirmation #Spanish #presidency #Council #member #countries #give #consent

Austria has confirmed the agreement with Romania and Bulgaria regarding “Schengen Air”, the entry without border control by air, reports the Austrian Press Agency. As the Ministry of the Interior confirmed to APA on Saturday, a legally binding text to this effect was sent to the Spanish EU presidency on Friday evening. Romania had already announced the agreement a few days ago.

The agreement means that, in the future, travelers from Romania and Bulgaria will no longer have to fly to other EU countries through international terminals. Passports will be checked at the gate by the airlines with police support.

According to the Interior Ministry in Vienna, all EU member states must first approve the agreement before it can be implemented. The earliest possible date for the introduction of the regulation would therefore be March 2024, as flight schedules will be changed in this month.

Currently, there are no negotiations regarding the accession of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen area without borders and, therefore, not once, the Ministry of the Interior stated.

Austria’s three conditions for this agreement were also presented in the text presented. These were an increase in the deployment of the European border protection agency Frontex in Romania and Bulgaria, as well as money from the European Commission to protect the external borders of these countries, a strengthening of land border controls and the acceptance by Romania and Bulgaria of applicants of asylum from Austria, especially from Afghanistan and Syria, notes the cited source.

On 8 December 2022, Austria blocked an extension of the borderless Schengen system to include Romania and Bulgaria, citing the high number of asylum seekers. The Netherlands also opposed Bulgaria’s accession to Schengen.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Romania announced, on Wednesday evening, that on December 23 it reached a political agreement with the Ministries of the Interior of Austria and Bulgaria for entry into Schengen with air and sea borders starting in March 2024, while the negotiations for terrestrial accession will continue next year.

“On December 23, 2023, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reached a political agreement together with the corresponding ministries in Austria and Bulgaria regarding the extension of the Schengen Area with Romania and Bulgaria and the application of the Schengen acquis in Romania and Bulgaria at the air and sea borders starting from March 2024as well as the discussion in 2024 of its application at the land borders in close connection with the compensatory measures regarding the strengthening of border control and the application of the Dublin Agreement”, the statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs states.

On December 21, the Dutch Parliament approved the position of the country’s government in favor of Bulgaria’s accession as a full member of the borderless Schengen area, announced the Bulgarian Minister of the Interior Kalin Stoianov. Austria’s position remained the only remaining obstacle regarding Sofia’s Schengen candidacy.

Regarding Romania’s accession to the Schengen area, the Netherlands has no objections.

Last week, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto also announced that Hungary will lift its objection to Bulgaria’s accession to the Schengen area after the Bulgarian parliament officially confirms the elimination of an additional tax on Russian gas transports.