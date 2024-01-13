Austria continues to oppose Romania’s accession to Schengen with land borders. Karner: That would be a mistake now. It is not Austria’s job to make a calendar

#Austria #continues #oppose #Romanias #accession #Schengen #land #borders #Karner #mistake #Austrias #job #calendar

Austria does not yet want Romania in Schengen altogether. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner claims that integration with airports and the navy is “a step forward” but “it would be wrong” at this point to give the green light to accession with land borders as well.

Gerhard Karner Photo: ALEX HALADA / AFP / Profimedia

“It would be wrong at this stage. Land border controls are still required. It is not only about Romania and Bulgaria. The whole migration system is in disarray. I am not the one who gives grades to Romania and Bulgaria. I am committed to a functioning system at European level. And that will only be the case if the external border is protected. This is also an essential part of the new pact on asylum and migration that the EU has agreed and which we must now bring to life. Only then can there be full freedom of travel in the EU again,” Karner said in an interview with Die Presse.

Asked if there were additional conditions that the two countries would have to meet explicitly, the Austrian interior minister did not have a concrete answer, but said that things must be done in stages.

“Now we have taken a step forward with Romania and Bulgaria with Air Schengen and, moreover, with Sea Schengen. And we have to keep going step by step,” he declared.

Karner added that “it is not Austria’s job to make a calendar for the accession of Romania and Bulgaria with land borders.

“It is the duty of the commission to ensure that the whole system works. And Austria makes a massive contribution to make things work. Some time ago it would have been unthinkable for heads of state and government to unanimously decide to jointly finance the protection of external borders. The pact on asylum and migration would also have been unthinkable a year ago,” he said.

Regarding the hostile reaction Austria is provoking through its stance towards economically important partners such as Romania and Bulgaria, Karner commented: “The job of the interior minister is not to make friends, but to ensure security. And the truth is that last year we had the most asylum applications per capita in all of Europe. That’s why I said that things cannot continue like this.”

The EU Council announced at the end of December that Romania and Bulgaria will enter Schengen with air and sea borders on March 31, 2024.

The Bucharest authorities tried in the December negotiation offensive to introduce a concrete date for the lifting of land border controls, but they only obtained a promise of negotiation. In the year-end declaration, signed by the three countries, annexed to the EU Council’s communication, it is mentioned “the commitment to discuss in 2024 a date for a possible lifting of land border controls”. This, however, is conditional on 5 measures leading to “a significant improvement of the migratory situation in Austria”, additional measures that have not been applied in the case of any other country that has acceded to Schengen.

Everything still depends on Austria, decisions are taken unanimously. Incidentally, this is also indicated in the decision of the EU Council, published in the Official Journal of the Union: “The Council is making efforts to take a decision to eliminate controls on people at the internal land borders. The respective decision is adopted by the Council deciding unanimously, in accordance with Article 4 paragraph (2) of the Act of Accession of the Republic of Bulgaria and Romania from 2005”.

What could be the probable date of the land integration, and the most important, of Romania in Schengen? As things stand at the moment, a decision will most likely be made at the end of this year, and the actual integration could be in 2025. This is due to the European electoral context this year and the fact that Austria is holding internal elections in the fall, as Vienna’s position is unlikely to change by then.