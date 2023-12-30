Austria lifted its veto against “air Schengen” for Bulgaria and Romania

This is reported by Austrian media

Austria has confirmed that it has lifted its veto on the entry of Bulgaria and Romania into the “air Schengen”. This was reported by the Kleine Zeitung newspaper, citing the press service of the Austrian Ministry of the Interior.

The final entry into force of the decision requires the consent of all EU governments, the department specifies. It is expected to be given quickly. “Air Schengen” means the abolition of passport control at airports. Ground transport checks will remain.

No passport controls at the airport | Austria confirms Schengen agreement with Romania and Bulgaria

— Kleine Zeitung (@kleinezeitung) December 30, 2023

On December 8, 2022, at the meeting of the EU Council on Home Affairs and Justice in Brussels, the requests of Bulgaria and Romania to join the Schengen area were rejected with the votes of Austria and the Netherlands.

Keremedchiev on Schengen overland: I don’t see how we will get Austria to change its mind by 2025

The Austrian authorities, against the background of the influx of migrants into the country, have repeatedly repeated that the Schengen system does not work and accepting new members into the zone is impossible. Visa control at internal borders was abolished for citizens of countries that are members of the Schengen area. It currently includes 27 countries, 23 of which are members of the European Union.

