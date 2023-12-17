#Austria #loses #billions #Romania #Schengen #migrants #Romania

Austria prefers to lose huge sums of money and business just to keep the veto against Romania, writes the press from Vienna, which shows that only 2% of migrants arriving in Austria pass through Romania.

“Austria supports the wrong friends in the East,” writes Der Standard today.

“The government makes deals with Hungary and Serbia and harms relations with Romania through its Schengen veto. This does not make sense from an economic point of view either”, the journalists write in an analysis that we report below.

Austria loses billions of € just to not let Romania into Schengen. 2% of migrants come from Romania.

“For a year now, the Romanian and Bulgarian governments have had the impression that Austria is playing “moving target” with them in terms of Schengen accession.

Although Bucharest and Sofia have fulfilled everything, Vienna changes the conditions. Interior Minister Karner is now demanding that asylum seekers from Austria who were previously in one of the two countries return to them more quickly. Only then will the Schengen veto be relaxed.

Of course, this issue has nothing to do with the Schengen accession conditions.

While Bulgaria and Romania are kept out of Schegen, the anti-European government in Hungary is at the same time spared.

It is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who is blackmailing the entire EU about more financial aid to Ukraine, who is causing the biggest problems for Austria.

Hungary simply does not register migrants, so Austria cannot send any back. Of the approximately 110,000 people detained in 2022, more than 75% were registered in Austria for the first time. 90 percent of them were registered at the border with Hungary. Instead, less than two percent of migrants came through Romania.

But why is Austria allying itself with the enemies of democracy in Serbia and Hungary, who want to dominate their neighbors and strengthen the position of the Kremlin and China? In recent years, Hungary has massively expanded its power in Southeast Europe – in business and politics, but also in the security sector. This makes the region even more insecure and cannot be in Austria’s interest.

Transformation

There would be far more reliable allies in Central and South-Eastern Europe. While Austria pushed for a positive political transformation towards more democracy and the rule of law in the region in the 1990s and 2000s, today’s Schengen veto undermines values ​​such as accountability, reliability and transparency, and also destroys trust.

The Schengen veto has seriously affected relations with Romania, in particular. This also has implications for energy and security policy. Romania and Bulgaria are key countries for minimizing the threat posed by the Kremlin to the whole of Europe. Austria also needs these Eastern European partners for its own security.

The Austrian company OMV is also involved in the Neptun Deep project in the Black Sea. From 2027, it is expected to produce ten billion cubic meters of gas per year and can help to massively reduce Austria’s dependence on Russian gas.

This should interest us. However, those currently in power in Vienna are not aware of the importance of the Central and South-East European region.

The Schengen veto is also nonsense from an economic point of view. Border controls generate trade costs.

By raising them, Austrian companies would benefit. Instead, the issue of migration has become such a strong fetish in Vienna that it even dominates foreign relations. It’s time for Vienna to think more geopolitically and comprehensively and not alienate its important allies in Eastern Europe,” the journalists say.

Conclusion: Vienna is willing to lose billions of euros by having a bad relationship with Romania and bet on countries with shaky democracies like Serbia and Hungary.