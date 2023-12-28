Austria pours cold water on the statements from Bucharest about entering Schengen: “There are no negotiations on actual accession”

#Austria #pours #cold #water #statements #Bucharest #entering #Schengen #negotiations #actual #accession

Austria wanted to remind on Thursday that the opening of the European maritime and air space for Romania and Bulgaria does not constitute full membership of the Schengen area and that it did not present an implementation calendar in this sense, AFP and Agerpres report on Thursday evening.

Chancellor Karl Nehammer with his minister of the interior, Gerhard KarnerPhoto: Nicolay Doychinov / AFP / Profimedia Images

“Schengen Air means that passengers coming from Romania and Bulgaria will no longer be subject to a passport control other than that of the airline at the boarding gate,” Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner explained to AFP.

But “currently there are no actual accession negotiations” and therefore “there is no date” for implementation, the ministry told the French news agency.

Vienna’s conditions for “Schengen Air” are the increase of Frontex operations in Bulgaria and money from the EU Commission for a solid protection of the external borders. The Ministry of the Interior in Vienna specified for the Austrian press agency APA that it also requests the increase of controls at the land borders and that asylum seekers, especially from Afghanistan and Syria, be taken over by Romania and Bulgaria.

Karner’s clarifications come after the officials from Romania and Bulgaria announced on Wednesday evening that they have reached an agreement with Austria to benefit from free movement in the Schengen area at sea and air level, the issue of land borders being postponed for later.

The Austrian minister’s comments come in the context in which Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated on Thursday afternoon that obtaining the political agreement regarding Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area with air and sea borders represents “the first concrete result in this entire period of 13 years, in which many spoke , they commented or gave their opinion, but in fact they did not exist and achieved very little”.

What politicians from Bucharest said about the “Air Schengen” compromise solution

“After 13 years of waiting, we finally have a political agreement. It is to be put into practice shortly and at the official level through a decision of the representatives of all the member states of the European Union. The lifting of air and sea borders from March 2024 represents a right won after long negotiations, but things will certainly not stop there. We will continue our efforts next year for full accession to the Schengen Area and I am glad that all the signals we have show that this objective is achievable”, said the Prime Minister of Romania.

On Wednesday evening, Ciolacu announced that from March next year, Romanians will benefit from the advantages of the Schengen area by air and sea. The Romanian Ministry of the Interior also stated that on December 23 a political agreement was reached in this regard, but the discussions will continue until a decision is reached.

The President of the Senate and the leader of the PNL, Nicolae Ciucă, for his part said a day ago that the political agreement with Austria for the admission of Romania to the initial Schengen area with air and sea borders is “a real success”, noting that the PNL treated this file as on an absolute priority.

He also said that “the most consistent and relevant steps were taken during the liberal governments of recent years, when the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Internal Affairs and Justice made every effort for Romania’s cause”.

Romania’s full entry into the Schengen area still depends only on Austria

Other Romanian politicians were more cautious in their assessments, former Prime Minister Dacian Cioloş, current MEP, stating on Wednesday evening that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu’s “triumphalist posts” about entering the Schengen area would be really important if there was an agreement with Austria and for entry with land borders.

PMP MEP Eugen Tomac declared for his part in a post made on Facebook that “the political agreement is a step forward, but not a decision” and if in the JAI Council on March 4 when air and sea entry will be voted on, it will not be also take the decision regarding the moment of land accession, then we cannot say that Romania has entered Schengen.

“As I announced after last week’s debate in the Dutch parliament, when the government received the mandate to negotiate Bulgaria’s acceptance into the Schengen area, it has become increasingly clear that we have entered a new stage in terms of entry into the Schengen area. However, Austria’s blockade remains unpredictable,” he said.

The accession of Romania and Bulgaria to Schengen depends only on Austria’s vote, after the Netherlands, which was blocking the entry of the two countries through its objections to Sofia, decided in mid-December not to oppose.