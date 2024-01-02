Austrian team: Is there a new dream ski couple?

Published2. January 2024, 04:57

Austrian team: Is there a new dream ski couple? Hearts are flying on Insta

After the excitement surrounding Franziska Gritsch’s farewell, Ski Austria probably has a new dream couple.

Is Stephanie Venier dating a downhill skier from the Austrian team?

The signs are condensing.

Christian Walder’s hearts are flying on Instagram.

ÖSV top downhill skier Conny Hütter and Christian Walder were a couple for ten years. A little over a year ago, the Austrian announced her separation from her long-term partner. Now the speed specialist from the ÖSV men’s team seems to have lost his heart to a colleague of his ex-girlfriend.

There are increasing signs on Instagram that there was a spark between Hütter’s colleague Stephanie Venier and Walder. The Carinthian woman celebrated her 30th birthday on December 19th. She shared a post on her Instagram profile – the one from Walder stood out among the comments. He posted three hearts.

No love coming out yet

During the following holidays, the 2017 vice world champion posted impressions of the traditional raclette meal and a New Year’s Eve ski trip in the dark in her Insta story. Love note included again: Walder was there, as Venier’s marking revealed. However, there is still no official romantic outing from the ÖSV stars.

It would be the next relationship within a very short time that could cause tension within the ÖSV women’s team. Venier is an active colleague of the long-term partner of her new sweetheart. Hütter and Walder – a broken childhood love from their school days together.

Before the holidays it became known that technician Franziska Gritsch and trainer Florian Stengg were a couple. Gritsch could have stayed in the team if Stengg had been transferred, but she decided to break away from the ÖSV together with her loved one and has since started in a private World Cup team.

