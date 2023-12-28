Austria’s new Caritas president: “Don’t do politics”

#Austrias #Caritas #president #Dont #politics

Based on their experiences with social emergencies, Austria’s Caritas wants to propose solutions “how a poverty-proof Austria can be and how the gap between rich and poor can be narrowed.” This is what the designated Caritas Austria President and current Caritas Styria Director Nora said Tödtling-Musenbichler in an interview.

In an interview with the “Oberösterreichische Nachrichten”, Tödtling-Musenbichler explained her sympathies for wealth and inheritance taxes. In the effort for justice, it is important for Caritas to take clear political positions. “What we don’t do is politics,” clarified from February first woman to head Caritas Austria.

Caritas is fundamentally there for all people, “even for those who may not be generally accepted by society.” This means that the aid organization may not be likeable to everyone, “but we try to be empathetic.” This is what Tödtling-Musenbichler said about the trust index for NGOs presented in Advent by the OGM and APA, according to which the Red Cross, Cancer Aid or the Red Nose Clown Doctors have significantly higher values ​​than Caritas or Diakonie. The new Caritas boss spoke of a “positive value, albeit at the lower end”. It should also be taken into account that Caritas was the organization “that was entrusted with the most donations last year”.

The subject of the interview was asylum and poverty alleviation, two policy areas in which Caritas regularly has a say. When asked whether she understands feelings of being overwhelmed in view of the high number of refugees, Tödtling-Musenbichler replied: “We see that flight is simply a reality.” Caritas is committed to fair asylum procedures, safe escape routes and successful integration, The latter also requires the willingness of the people who come to Austria. Caritas promotes integration through work or German courses, for example. It is not effective “for people to come, apply for asylum and then have to wait idly until the asylum decision is received,” explained Tödtling -Musenbichler.

When it comes to the question of what the state should do to get poverty under control, Caritas sees some “big levers”. The designated president reiterated the call for an increase in the compensation allowance from the current 1,110 euros to the level of the at-risk-of-poverty threshold of currently 1,392 euros , which would primarily benefit minimum pensioners. And a key lever would be the reform of social assistance and unemployment benefits as well as the valorization of emergency assistance.

(hood – gs)