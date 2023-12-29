Austria’s official position regarding Romania’s accession to Schengen. Negotiations for “Schengen Air” have not ended

#Austrias #official #position #Romanias #accession #Schengen #Negotiations #Schengen #Air #ended

Currently, there are no negotiations regarding Romania’s actual accession to Schengen, with land borders, the Ministry of the Interior of Austria said in an official response to PRO TV News.

The accession to “Schengen Air” is not yet resolved either. Austria continues negotiations with Bulgaria and Romania for the elimination of controls at air borders, the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, through its spokesman Christoph Reiser, also reported.

Austria sets three conditions for the acceptance of Romania and Bulgaria in the Schengen Area:

► Increased Frontex operations in Bulgaria and money from the European Commission for robust external border protection;

► Strengthening controls at land borders;

► Acceptance of asylum seekers, especially from Afghanistan and Syria, by Romania and Bulgaria.

In an official response provided to PRO TV News, Austria’s Ministry of the Interior noted that “Schengen Air” it means that passengers from Romania and Bulgaria will no longer have to fly to Europe through foreign terminals and that their passports will be checked by the airlines at the gate as usual.

Also, the Ministry of the Interior stated again that currently “there are no negotiations on accession to “Schengen Land” and therefore no date”. Austrian Minister Gerhard Karner announced the same thing on Thursday.

Premature joy in Bucharest and Sofia

Austria is once again curbing the enthusiasm in Bucharest, after Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu triumphantly announced this week an agreement with Austria for the accession to Schengen at maritime and air level in March 2024.

“After 13 years, Romania will finally enter Schengen! We have a political agreement on this matter!”, the prime minister said.

Ciolacu also declared that the negotiations will continue in 2024 for full accession, that is, also with the land borders, where long queues of cars and goods vehicles are currently forming.

And the Bulgarians rejoiced prematurely after the talks of the past few days with the authorities in Vienna. Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Thursday that Austria is committed to continuing the negotiations regarding the accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen area and land borders.

After complicated negotiations, the two countries reached an agreement in principle with Austria on Schengen accession by air and sea, Denkov said, according to the Bulgarian news agency BTA.

These negotiations will be accompanied by significant support from the European Commission to protect the EU’s external borders with Turkey and Serbia, to reduce the flow of illegal migrants to Europe, Denkov added.

The press from Vienna wrote on Thursday that, contrary to the statements made by the governments in Bucharest and Sofia, the Austrian federal government maintains its refusal to the accession of the two countries to the Schengen zone, which allows travel without border controls.

Publication date: 29-12-2023 19:44

