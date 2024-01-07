Author of Rich Dad, Poor Dad has debt of 1.1 billion, but argues that it is not his problem – Markets

#Author #Rich #Dad #Poor #Dad #debt #billion #argues #problem #Markets

Author of “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” has a debt of 1.1 billion, but argues that it is “not his problem”

The author of the “best-seller” “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” has a debt of 1.2 billion dollars, according to his revelations on Instagram. Robert Kiyosaki justifies that this debt is used to invest in assets and not pay liabilities.

The author adds that this size of debt does not scare him, since according to himself “if I go bankrupt, the bank will go bankrupt”, so “it’s not my problem”, he says.

Robert Kiyosaki justifies that he uses this money to acquire assets and not for expenses and gives the example of cars, in which most people borrow credits that they pay over time to buy them, but not in the case of Kiyosaki, who guarantees that so much your Rolls-Royce and Ferrari are fully paid for.

This idea expressed by the creator of the book “Rich Dad and Poor Dad” is not new. In an interview for the Disrupters podcast, cited by Yahoo Finance, Robert Kiyosaki had already explained his philosophy that distinguishes between a type of good and bad debt, the first being intended to increase investment and the bad one to pay liabilities, without potential generation of wealth.

Dollar skepticism

In the written description of the Instagram video, Robert Kiyosaki tries to arouse the curiosity of users of the social network, stating: “I use debt like money and I don’t save ‘cash’…This is why”.

In the “reel”, the author uses historical arguments to justify his distrust of the green note, recalling that the dollar abandoned the gold standard in 1971 during Richard Nixon’s presidency.

Therefore, to get around the green note, Kiyosaki’s investment strategy also involves investing in other assets such as bitcoin, gold, silver and even cattle.

North-American Robert Toru Kiyosaki, born in 1947, is a businessman, investor and writer, having published the book “Rich Dad and Poor Dad” in 1997, which quickly became a “best-seller” translated into 51 languages, including Portuguese, in 109 countries. However, he wrote 11 more books.